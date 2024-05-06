MongoDB and Google Cloud Collaborate to Enhance Gemini Code Assist

MongoDB and Google Cloud have entered into a collaboration to improve Gemini Code Assist. This tool is designed to offer suggestions for application development on MongoDB, a platform used by a large number of developers and customers for essential applications. Gemini Code Assist, a product of Google Cloud, provides code suggestions and answers to queries within developers’ integrated development environments (IDEs).

It also can update codebases with a single instruction. The partnership aims to enhance Gemini Code Assist’s functionality with MongoDB, allowing developers to access information about MongoDB code, documentation, and recommended practices. This is expected to facilitate the rapid prototyping of new features and expedite the development process of applications.

“Generative AI is changing not only how end-users interact with modern applications but also how developers build those applications,” said Andrew Davidson, SVP of Product at MongoDB. “Collaborating with Google Cloud to integrate Gemini Code Assist with MongoDB libraries and best practices will give developers the ability to build more quickly and to focus on more difficult tasks like ideating new types of application experiences for customers. Developers are a modern organization’s most valuable asset, and we’re excited to make it even easier for them to be at their best through this collaboration that puts generative AI-powered software development directly into their hands.”

“Gemini Code Assist offers enterprise-grade, AI-powered assistance to help developers write high-quality code more efficiently,” said Stephen Orban, VP, of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. “Extending Gemini Code Assist with information, documentation, and code from MongoDB will help developers build applications more quickly, accelerate time to value, and reduce friction through the entire software development and delivery process.”

Developers are integrating AI-powered coding assistants like Gemini Code Assist into their workflows to automate tasks and enhance productivity. Gemini Code Assist is informed by public datasets, understands entire codebases, and works with widely-used applications, source-code repositories, and code editors. The collaboration between MongoDB and Google Cloud aims to refine Gemini Code Assist’s responses, providing developers with deeper insights into MongoDB.

This integration offers developers improved suggestions for MongoDB, facilitating the construction and modernization of applications. It grants access to MongoDB’s documentation, use cases, and common tasks, along with best practices for data handling. As a result, Gemini Code Assist enables developers to compose quality code for data aggregations, database operations, and application migration to MongoDB.

Key features of Gemini Code Assist include natural language interaction, code customization, comprehensive codebase modifications, task automation through AI, and API development optimization. It also cites sources for code suggestions, aiding enterprises in adhering to licensing norms. The ongoing partnership between MongoDB and Google Cloud enhances Gemini Code Assist, allowing developers to minimize time on routine tasks and expedite the creation of data-centric applications on Google Cloud using MongoDB.

