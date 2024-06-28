Movate Appoints Two C-Suite Executives to Drive Growth

Movate, a digital technology and customer experience services provider, has appointed two new leaders to its C-Suite team. Dariyus Setna joins as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Digital Services, and Chris Condon takes on the role of EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for CX Transformation. These appointments aim to support Movate's global growth and expansion efforts through enhanced executive leadership for customer acquisition and engagement.

Dariyus Setna has over 25 years of experience in building and scaling businesses, developing high-performing teams, and driving revenue and EBITDA growth. He has founded and led a consulting business and held leadership roles at EY Consulting, Capgemini, Cognizant, and Globant. At Globant, Setna was part of the Executive Leadership Committee, contributing to significant revenue and market capitalization growth over five years.

At Movate, Dariyus is responsible for developing and executing strategies to drive business growth by engaging executive-level prospective and existing customers through a consultative and outcome-focused model.

Dariyus, upon joining Movate, said, “As AI and various digital technologies continue to evolve rapidly, clients need a dependable digital services partner to help them evaluate, embrace, and implement these technologies to transform their businesses. Movate seamlessly brings deep industry domain expertise, relevant digital technology and process experience, boundless agility, innovation, and a maniacal focus on delivering tangible business outcomes for clients. I look forward with excitement to my journey with Movate.”

Chris Condon brings over 25 years of experience in CX, technology, and delivery solutions. He has held various leadership roles in a leading technology and digital services organization. Before joining Movate, Chris spent over 23 years at TTEC, starting in operations and later moving to sales leadership. His most recent role was Chief Revenue Officer at TTEC Digital, and he previously managed the North American Sales division of TTEC Engage. Chris also managed contact center operations at Merrill Lynch, focusing on corporate equity plan administration services.

At Movate, Chris leads the strategy and expansion efforts of the Digital Customer Experience (DCX) and Revenue Solutions businesses, overseeing sales and account management. His responsibilities include shaping the company’s Go-To-Market strategies for DCX and driving new business development initiatives.

On joining Movate, Chris said, “Movate's deep heritage in CX services, and more recent investments in digital and AI-driven CX capabilities, well ahead of other firms in the market, attracted me to Movate. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work on being part of our growth strategy, bringing differentiated solutions to our clients, and in doing so growing our business.”

Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, said over the past few years, we’ve made substantial investments to position ourselves for growth in the years ahead. We’ve completed a couple of acquisitions, expanded our footprint into new locations, and bolstered our executive team. Dariyus and Chris are seasoned executives that bring solid business expertise, a digital-savvy approach, and a customer-focused mindset to the table. Their presence will further enhance our go-to-market capabilities to help deliver growth momentum and nurture stronger customer relationships. I’m excited to welcome Dariyus and Chris to our executive team and wish them the very best in their new roles.”

