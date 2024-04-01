Movate Named Leader in NelsonHall CX Transformation 2024 NEAT

Movate, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, has recently been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall’s Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for CX Services Transformation 2024.

Advertisment

Positioned as a 'Leader' in the Overall market segment, Movate exemplifies forward-thinking and customer-centric excellence in addressing client needs within the CX services domain. The comprehensive report meticulously evaluated the performance of 17 leading service providers, assessing their capabilities across a two-axis dynamic metric focused on their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and 'ability to meet future client requirements.'

Movate's elevation to 'Leader' status underscores its commitment to driving tangible value for clients while also demonstrating a proactive approach to anticipating and fulfilling future CX demands. This accolade reaffirms Movate's position as a trusted partner in delivering innovative and impactful solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive business success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

The NelsonHall report underscores Movate's distinctive approach to CX transformation, which involves seamlessly integrating the gig workforce with full-time employees/associates, bolstered by automation, AI, analytics, and innovative business engagement models.

Advertisment

Central to Movate's strategy is its proprietary suite of customer engagement tools, including Movate Edison for intelligent automation, Movate Contelli for AIOps, and Movate Insights for business intelligence & insights. Moreover, Movate is actively expanding its GenAI services and offerings to cater to the evolving needs of clients, facilitating a seamless transition from traditional digital operations to cutting-edge AI-driven processes.

At the core of this initiative is Movate's GenAI platform, Movate Athena, engineered to enhance customer experiences, streamline operational efficiency, optimize costs, diversify revenue streams, and empower the workforce. Through these comprehensive solutions, Movate reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to enterprises, positioning itself as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern CX transformation.

Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, said, “We're happy to be recognized by NelsonHall yet again for our commitment to customer experience innovation. We continue to strive to accelerate our clients' CX transformation journeys leveraging best-in-class proprietary or partnered AI-enabled solutions and deliver tangible business outcomes. We are moving with great speed to formulate forward-looking strategies that factor in the rapid pace of technological evolution with an outcome-centric approach to solving client challenges.”

Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall said, "Movate's advanced CX transformation framework combines flexible work models, AI-powered digital assets, and innovative commercial constructs. Movate's approach looks to support the increasingly fluid CX market, which balances changing customer expectations, competing business objectives, a renewed focus on P&L, and the accelerated AI evolution."

Movate persistently invests in bolstering CX and operational efficiency for clients, securing long-term value and a competitive edge in the sector.