MSys Technologies Inaugurates New Singapore Office

MSys Technologies, a provider of smart techs and digital transformation and software product engineering services, announces the inauguration of its newest office in Singapore. This development underscores MSys' ongoing commitment to its clientele in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The Singapore office of MSys' is a step to serving clients with localized solutions and client-centric approaches. With a physical presence in Singapore, MSys aims to enhance its service offerings and provide tailored solutions to clients across Singapore and the broader APAC region. This signals a new phase of support and personalized digital transformation initiatives for MSys' clients.

Expanding Global Footprint through Strategic Partnerships

In line with its global expansion strategy, MSys Technologies has formed strategic partnerships with key entities in Malaysia, strengthening its regional network. The opening of the Singapore office marks a pivotal moment in this expansion journey, positioning it as a central hub for collaboration with regional partners.

These partnerships in Malaysia and Vietnam augment MSys' presence and capabilities in the APAC region, fostering a more cohesive approach to client projects and ensuring unparalleled service delivery and excellence across the region and beyond.

Sanjay Sehgal, Founder and CEO of MSys Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "This marks a pivotal stride towards our aspiration to emerge as a worldwide frontrunner in digital transformation. We are witnessing remarkable growth in the region, and the inauguration of our Singapore office will propel our momentum even further."

Sreeni Pylore, VP-Global Sales at MSys Technologies, says “Opening the Singapore office reiterates MSys’ increased commitment to Customers & Partners in the region and is part of MSys’ global expansion. MSys already has an office in Malaysia and Australia, while Global Headquarters is Atlanta, GA, USA.

Karthik MPS, AVP - Sales at MSys Technologies, highlighted the strategic importance of the new office, saying, "Singapore serves as a key market for us, especially in sectors like Fintech and e-commerce. Our focus is not just on digital transformation but also on creating localized applications and services that resonate with the unique needs of clients in this region."

Regional Talent and Community Involvement

In its drive for growth in Singapore, MSys pledges to construct a robust regional team. Karthik, AVP - Sales, emphasized, "We grasp the significance of vicinity-centric talent and community engagement. Our strategy goes beyond merely establishing an office; it's about cultivating a dynamic ecosystem where we actively collaborate with local experts, recruit skilled professionals, and make meaningful contributions to the regional community."

Revenue and Client Relationships

MSys Technologies aims to double its revenue within the next two years. The new Singapore office will play a crucial role in achieving this goal by strengthening client relationships, expanding its industry focus to include Fintech, e-commerce, and digital transformation, and offering customized solutions for local markets.

