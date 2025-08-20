Mythik appoints former Jio Games head Sidharth Kedia as COO

Mythik has announced the appointment of Sidharth Kedia as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Kedia will lead operations and strategic finance, bringing with him deep expertise in media, entertainment and gaming.

Kedia is a veteran industry leader who has held senior positions at Jio Platforms, Viacom18 and Nodwin Gaming. His career spans over two decades of building and scaling businesses across media and technology, making him well placed to accelerate Mythik’s vision of bringing Eastern mythology to global audiences.

Siddharth Kedia track record across media and gaming

Before joining Mythik, Kedia led Jio Games as Senior Vice President at Jio Platforms, where he was instrumental in driving the growth of the company’s gaming division. He was also CEO of Nodwin, South Asia’s largest esports organisation, where he oversaw a 10x growth in revenue, expanded operations from one to eight countries, raised USD 50 million and increased the company’s valuation 28-fold.

Earlier, as Chief Strategy Officer at Viacom18, Kedia played a critical role in shaping the company’s regional television expansion and advancing its OTT offerings. He also worked in Mukesh Ambani’s office, where he spearheaded the Project Management Office for Jio’s telecom launch and led the integration of Network18 into Reliance Industries.

His entrepreneurial experience includes co-founding Ambit Pragma Ventures, a private equity firm where he established the media and entertainment investment practice, raised $150 million and supported the growth of portfolio companies. Kedia began his career at General Electric, where he became a certified Six Sigma Black Belt in operational excellence. He is also a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Leadership comments

Jason Kothari, Founder & CEO, Mythik, said, “Sid’s experience in media, entertainment and gaming is a rare combination of variety and depth across all key aspects of creating an innovative business in the space. Sid is also a disruptive strategic thinker which makes him a particularly suitable leader for helping build Mythik, where we are pushing the boundaries of established business models and technology to bring Eastern mythology to global audiences for the first time.”

Sidharth Kedia, COO, Mythik, added, “Jason’s ambitious vision for Mythik aligns with how I’ve always imagined our own mythological universe’s potential from both a creative and business standpoint. Since childhood, I’ve been captivated by these stories my grandparents told me and as a huge Marvel fan, I’ve often wondered why our superheroes never got the global spotlight they deserve. We plan to change that at Mythik.”