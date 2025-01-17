On National Startup Day VergeCloud Offers Packages to Empower Startups

VergeCloud has introduced exciting offers designed to empower startups to leverage Cloud services effectively, and tailored to meet the unique needs of early-stage entrepreneurs.

Advertisment

Providing startup founders with step-by-step guidance, tailored resources and practical insights on how to optimise Cloud technologies, VergeCloud’s platform will enable them to scale their businesses efficiently and sustainably. The platform offers <30 ms latency in India, 99.999% uptime and 80% reduced bandwidth costs.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, CEO of VergeCloud, said, “Startups are the driving force behind innovation and we at Verge Cloud want to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed. Our new initiative involves a partnership with entrepreneurs to help them unlock the potential of cloud technology and fuel their growth. We believe that by eliminating barriers to access and providing tailored tools, we are contributing to a more vibrant, dynamic, and innovative global startup ecosystem.”

Offers

Advertisment

To make this opportunity even more compelling, Verge Cloud is introducing an exclusive offer for new users who sign up before st, 2025 The first 100 startups that sign up for the service will gain access to the Growth and Professional editions of the VergeCloud platform with extended discounts. For the first three months, these users will enjoy a free trial, allowing them to explore the platform’s capabilities risk-free. In the following four to six months, they will receive an 80% discount, followed by a 50% discount from months seven through twelve, allowing startups to integrate and scale their operations without financial strain.

Read more from Archana Verma