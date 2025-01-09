NetApp Announces Integrated Solution for Hybrid Cloud

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, has announced NetApp on-premises enterprise storage arrays for AWS Outposts, a new integrated solution allowing AWS Outposts customers to simplify the use of external block data volumes running on NetApp on-premises enterprise storage arrays in AWS Outposts deployments directly through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Management Console. AWS Outposts is a family of fully managed solutions delivering AWS infrastructure and services to virtually any on-premises or edge location for a truly consistent hybrid experience. This solution simplifies hybrid cloud deployments by combining NetApp’s unified data storage and intelligent services with powerful cloud infrastructure offered by AWS Outposts, helping customers optimise cloud deployments on-premises and at the edge.

“Whether customers are looking to use hybrid cloud infrastructure to increase resiliency or improve compliance, leveraging NetApp storage in AWS Outposts can help customers run applications securely and efficiently at the edge,” said Jonsi Stefansson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NetApp. “This solution makes it simpler for customers to leverage NetApp intelligent data infrastructure to manage their data in AWS Outposts deployments. By automating volume attachments, IT teams can now tap into the efficiency and power of NetApp on-premises storage arrays to power critical workloads.”

Spot by NetApp is releasing new capabilities for its automated infrastructure optimisation solution for containers and Kubernetes, Spot Ocean. As organisations scale their cloud Kubernetes operations to meet increasing application workload demands, they need a solution that helps them optimise their infrastructure while controlling costs. The new capabilities in Spot Ocean help organisations achieve those goals with a new fast-response auto-scaler that ensures clusters have the infrastructure to meet workload requirements, a dynamic commitment utilisation process that uses available resources before provisioning on-demand or preemptive instances, and a new dashboard that provides more visibility and insights into cost optimisation efforts and infrastructure efficiency.

