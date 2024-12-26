NetApp Appoints Hitesh Joshi as Director for Channels and Alliances

NetApp, a provider of intelligent data infrastructure solutions, has announced Hitesh Joshi as its new Director for Channels and Alliances for India and SAARC. Hitesh brings extensive expertise in hybrid cloud solutions, intelligent data management, and data center technologies. In this role, he will focus on strengthening NetApp’s channel ecosystem and driving growth among its partners across the region.

Hitesh has over 27 years of experience in the technology industry, having held leadership roles at companies such as Nutanix, Veeam, IBM, and Novell. His proven ability to achieve results and drive innovation positions him well to lead NetApp’s channel strategies in a dynamic market landscape.

This marks Hitesh’s second tenure at NetApp. He aims to enhance collaboration within the partner network by leveraging his industry insights and advocating for the principles of teamwork and shared success. His leadership approach emphasizes empowering partners to deliver greater value to customers while fostering innovation and mutual growth.

“NetApp has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I am honoured to return and contribute towards its vision of driving success through collaboration and cutting-edge technology,” said Hitesh Joshi, Director for Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp. “Channel partners are the catalysts driving the technological revolution being witnessed in the country today. I look forward to working closely with our partners to create meaningful growth opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Puneet Gupta, VP and MD, NetApp India/SAARC added, “Hitesh’s passion for collaboration and innovation aligns perfectly with NetApp’s mission to empower organisations with intelligent data management solutions. His leadership and extensive industry experience will be invaluable in strengthening our channel ecosystem and driving NetApp’s growth in India.”

