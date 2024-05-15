NetApp Launches Data Storage Built for the GenAI

NetApp has introduced the AFF A-Series systems, designed to support IT workloads such as GenAI, VMware, and enterprise databases. The company has also updated its portfolio to enhance customer operations and encourage the use of data for innovation.

Organizations are increasingly using AI to foster innovation, improve customer experiences, address cyber threats, and enhance productivity. The 2024 NetApp Cloud Complexity report indicates that data and IT infrastructure are vital for businesses to succeed with AI. NetApp’s new offerings aim to support these areas, enabling organizations to utilize their data more effectively with AI.

The AFF A-Series systems are part of NetApp’s data storage solutions, which are used by leading public clouds. These systems aim to simplify data storage and provide secure and efficient storage options. They include features to manage VMware storage costs and offer flexibility for various workloads.

"In today's AI-driven landscape, data is the fuel that powers innovation. To meet the growing demands of our customers and enable them to unlock the full potential of their data in this AI era, unified storage solutions are the need of the hour”, says Puneet Gupta, Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC. “The new NetApp AFF A-Series brings innovation to data storage and is designed to work across environments- be it on-prem or in the cloud. With the new NetApp AFF A-Series, we are committed to pioneering advancements in storage technologies and continue to build on our legacy within this space."

NetApp has launched the AFF A-Series all-flash storage systems, which are capable of handling a variety of workloads, including those critical to business operations and emerging GenAI applications.

The series includes the AFF A1K, AFF A90, and AFF A70 models. These systems are designed to enhance enterprise workload performance, offering up to 40 million IOPs and 1 TB/s throughput. They also aim to provide high data availability and efficient storage capacity. Additionally, they feature integrated ransomware detection capabilities.

The storage systems support multiple storage protocols and are compatible with major public cloud services. This compatibility is intended to help customers streamline their operations by consolidating workloads and reducing data costs. The systems are managed by NetApp ONTAP software, known for its ease of use and dependability. NetApp’s new series aims to continue the company’s tradition of providing effective data storage solutions.

“As we’ve ramped up our investments in AI projects to help accelerate our business, we needed to grow our data infrastructure to deliver ever greater performance for those workloads,” Christian Klie, Tribe Cluster Lead at T-Systems. “We rely on intelligent data infrastructure delivered by NetApp to power our most critical workloads, and the increased power of the new AFF A-Series systems, paired with their integrated anti-ransomware features and hybrid cloud capabilities, will help position us for success now and in the future.”

“AI is creating the biggest business transformation opportunity we’ve seen in decades, allowing enterprises to unlock new sources of value from their data,” said Justin Hotard, Executive Vice President and general manager, of Data Center and AI Group at Intel. “NetApp AFF A-Series systems utilizing Intel Xeon processors provide the performance and features to help businesses accelerate their enterprise AI adoption.”

NetApp has updated its data protection offerings, including appliances, software, and services, to help customers improve cyber resilience amid rising cyberattacks.

The enhancements across the Dell Data Protection portfolio aim to provide a modern and resilient foundation for data protection on-premises, in public clouds, and at the edge. These updates address concerns from the 2024 Dell Global Data Protection Index survey, which found that 75% of organizations don’t feel their current data protection solutions can handle ransomware threats, and nearly 70% doubt their ability to recover from a cyberattack.

“AI is a massive opportunity for companies to leverage their data in new ways to unlock competitive advantages,” Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies and BuyerView Research at IDC. “However, as the AI market develops, how organizations approach AI may change. They need a storage infrastructure that gives them the flexibility to combine their on-premises data storage with cloud environments. NetApp’s strategy of delivering unified data storage that works with any data protocol for customers."

