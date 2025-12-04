NetApp links AI services to unified data

NetApp has introduced a capability that connects Amazon Web Services AI and analytics services directly with data stored on Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and on-premises ONTAP systems. The integration uses Amazon S3 Access Points for FSx for ONTAP, allowing file data to be accessed through the S3 API without moving it out of existing environments. The aim is to simplify workflows for enterprises running AI and analytics workloads across hybrid cloud deployments.
File data accessible through S3-based services
With this capability, AWS’ AI, ML, serverless compute and analytics services can read and write to file data stored on FSx for ONTAP as if the file systems were native S3 buckets. This applies to on-premises data as well, due to ONTAP’s built-in replication features that allow data to be mobilised between environments. Users can also create S3 Access Points with application-specific names and permissions to control and simplify access patterns.
Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp, highlighted the impact of this integration.
“By connecting FSx for ONTAP data natively to AWS's wide range of AI, ML, and analytics services, the new integration with Amazon S3 Access Points unleashes the potential to connect to more than 100 exabytes of enterprise data stored on NetApp systems for transformative use cases like generative AI and analytics uses cases built on AWS,” he said. “The introduction of S3 Access Points for Amazon FSx is a game changer for both FSx for ONTAP and for on-premises ONTAP users. Customers can now use advanced cloud services directly integrated with enterprise applications and data architecture.”
Hybrid data access without relocation
A key point in the release is the removal of data-movement requirements. Enterprises can use AWS services directly on data residing in FSx for ONTAP while retaining file-protocol access. NetApp states that this provides a more efficient path for AI and analytics workloads, while maintaining access to ONTAP’s cyber resilience features, including real-time ransomware detection and integrated snapshots.
NetApp positions itself as the only enterprise storage provider with a first-party storage service natively built on AWS. By using S3 Access Points, customers can connect ISV applications and workloads designed for S3 to ONTAP-backed file systems.
Industry view on hybrid integration
Jasdeep Singh, Research Manager, Cloud and Edge Services at IDC, noted that the integration strengthens how enterprises can operate across cloud and on-premises data.
“NetApp provides a unified data platform that enables customers to extract value from their data across environments,” he said. “The close collaboration between NetApp and AWS enables customers to leverage the scale, performance, and efficiency of the cloud alongside the streamlined and proven data management of NetApp ONTAP to drive innovation. Native integration with cloud-native AI and analytics services and advanced workload management capabilities give enterprises the tools they need to operate efficiently and adapt to evolving requirements.”
Closing view
The new capability aims to bring uniform data access to hybrid architectures, linking object-based cloud services with file-based enterprise environments. For organisations managing large volumes of operational data, the integration offers a path to run AI and analytics workloads without restructuring or relocating datasets. It also expands the reach of ONTAP’s data management features across cloud and on-premises systems, aligning with NetApp’s broader focus on a unified data platform.