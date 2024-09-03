NetApp Optimises VMware Cloud Capabiliies

Netapp, an intelligent data infrastructure company, has announced new capabilities that support VMware Cloud Foundation deployments. Mutual customers will be able to leverage NetApp solutions to right-size their IT environments to run VMware workloads at scale efficiently.

For more than a decade, NetApp and VMware, recently acquired by Broadcom, have collaborated to ensure the success of their joint customers and help them unlock the full value of their VMware investments. During that time, NetApp has been a key engineering design partner with VMware and is continuing to drive innovation in highly available, scalable and performant storage as a design partner for its Next-Generation vSphere Virtual Volumes (vVols). Now, NetApp is announcing new capabilities that will enable joint customers to run their VMware deployments more efficiently.

“NetApp and Broadcom are working together to take the uncertainty out of hybrid cloud environments,” said Jonsi Stefansson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NetApp. “More than 20,000 customers rely on NetApp to support their VMware workloads. NetApp's continued close collaboration with Broadcom following the acquisition of VMware ensures our solutions seamlessly interoperate so our mutual customers can leverage a single intelligent data infrastructure to operate their VMware workloads more efficiently.”

NetApp is helping optimise costs, simplify operations and increase flexibility for customers running VMware environments by offering.

