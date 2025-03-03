NetApp Unveils Enterprise Storage and AI Solutions at INSIGHT Xtra

NetApp has introduced a new vision and solutions portfolio to support enterprises in data management and AI-driven innovation. Announced at INSIGHT Xtra, the India edition of its global conference, the company highlighted advancements in unified storage solutions aimed at modernizing IT operations.

Enhancements to NetApp’s Enterprise Storage Portfolio

To help organizations improve data flexibility and efficiency, NetApp has updated its enterprise storage portfolio with:

- NetApp ASA A-Series Systems – Designed to accelerate and consolidate block workloads for organizations of all sizes.

- Cyber Resiliency Capabilities – Enhancements aimed at strengthening data security and resilience.

- Intelligent Data Infrastructure – A framework integrating unified data, storage, and intelligent service solutions, built on NetApp ONTAP and aligned with security, cost savings, simplicity, sustainability, scalability, and smart automation.

AI and Data Trends in India: Insights from NetApp’s 2024 Data Complexity Report

NetApp’s 2024 Data Complexity Report outlines AI’s growing role in India’s economic and technological transformation:

- 69% of Indian enterprises have optimized their data to enhance AI effectiveness.

- Data management (32%) and infrastructure (39%) rank as top current and future investment priorities for Indian tech leaders.

- 72% of businesses report increased security challenges due to AI adoption, highlighting the need for scalable and secure IT solutions.

AI’s Impact on India’s Economy

Generative AI is projected to contribute up to $1.5 trillion to India’s GDP by 2030, positioning the country as a key player in AI-driven economic growth. As organizations navigate AI adoption, NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure aims to support scalable, secure, and efficient enterprise solutions.

Krish Vitaldevara, Senior Vice President, Core Platforms, NetApp said, “Indian enterprises are quickly progressing in AI, setting new standards in innovation. As the country progresses through the next wave of digital transformation, businesses will need foundational infrastructure that is optimised for speed and scale. Our announcements will help meet this need while maintaining the strictest standards in security.”

NetApp ASA A-Series Systems Introduced for Block Storage

NetApp has introduced the ASA A-Series systems, expanding block storage availability for businesses of all sizes. These systems are designed for mission-critical applications, including databases and virtual machines, and are suitable for smaller deployments such as remote and branch offices.

Key Features of NetApp ASA A-Series

Simplified Storage Management



- Deployment in minutes, provisioning in seconds, and one-click data protection.

- Unified management workflows across NAS and SAN for streamlined operations.

- Scalable architecture to support future growth.

Performance and Scalability



- Consistent performance with the flexibility to scale to petabytes of capacity.

- Built-in business continuity with a 99.9999% data availability guarantee.

- Ransomware recovery guarantee to mitigate operational risks.

Cost Efficiency



- Upfront costs 30-50% lower than comparable systems.

- Up to 97% lower power consumption, reducing operational expenses.

- Optimized for all-flash storage, improving return on investment.

These enhancements aim to support enterprises in modernizing storage infrastructure while maintaining efficiency, security, and cost-effectiveness.

