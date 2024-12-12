NetApp Unveils Second Annual Data Complexity Report

NetApp, an intelligent data infrastructure company, has released its second annual Data Complexity Report, shedding light on how global organizations are addressing the growing challenges of managing data for AI.

Advertisment

Focus on AI and Future Impacts

The report provides a global perspective on the role AI will play in shaping organizations by 2025 and beyond. It offers actionable insights to help businesses harness the potential of AI while managing the complexities and risks associated with this transformative technology.

This study highlights NetApp’s commitment to supporting enterprises in navigating the evolving data landscape to optimize AI-driven innovation and growth.

Advertisment

“2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for AI, as organisations transition from experimentation to scaling their AI capabilities,” said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer, NetApp. “This year’s Data Complexity Report shows that businesses are making significant investments to drive innovation and efficiency, but these efforts will succeed only if global tech executives can address the mounting challenges of data complexity, security, and sustainability. Intelligent data infrastructure, with unified data storage at its core, will be key to unlocking AI’s potential.”

AI Investment: Preparing for the Financial Demands of AI

Global organizations are making strides in optimizing their data for AI, with two-thirds reporting that their data is accessible, accurate, and well-documented for AI applications. Despite these advancements, 2025 will require substantial investments in AI and data management, as 40% of technology executives anticipate unprecedented spending in these areas. While progress has been made, achieving transformative breakthroughs will demand even greater commitment and resources.

Advertisment

Data Silos: The Roadblock to AI Success

Data unification has emerged as a key enabler of AI effectiveness, with 79% of global technology leaders acknowledging its critical role. Companies that unify their data storage across hybrid multicloud environments can eliminate silos, ensuring data accessibility regardless of type or location. Organizations prioritizing data unification are more likely to achieve their AI goals, with only 23% failing to meet objectives compared to 30% among those neglecting unification. Investments in data management and infrastructure have become the top focus for enterprises, underscoring the importance of breaking down silos to unlock AI's full potential.

Data Security: Managing Cyber Threats in the AI Era

Advertisment

The adoption of AI is amplifying cybersecurity challenges, with 41% of global tech leaders forecasting a sharp rise in security threats by 2025. Data privacy and security remain top concerns, particularly in AI-leading nations like India, Japan, and the United States, where security challenges are nearly twice as prevalent as in countries like Germany, France, and Spain.

AI increases the attack surface, exposing organizations to risks such as model tampering, dataset vulnerabilities, and data availability threats. These concerns are driving global tech executives to prioritize cybersecurity, with 59% identifying AI-related security risks as a leading concern. However, strategic investments in security measures are yielding results, as the emphasis on cybersecurity as a top priority has declined by 17% since 2023.

Data Sustainability: Balancing AI Growth with Environmental Impact

Advertisment

As AI adoption accelerates, 34% of global technology executives anticipate significant changes in corporate sustainability practices, while 33% foresee new government policies and investments in energy management. The infrastructure supporting AI’s data growth demands considerable energy, posing challenges to sustainability goals. Regions with higher AI adoption are experiencing greater environmental impacts.

Efforts to reduce carbon footprints remain crucial, particularly in AI-advanced countries, but the emphasis on sustainability has declined year over year, from 84% in 2023 to 72% in 2024. Moving forward, organizations must address the environmental costs of AI while driving innovation, ensuring that sustainability remains a core component of their strategy.

Key Takeaways

Advertisment

NetApp’s latest Data Complexity Report underscores a crucial transition: businesses that invest in intelligent data infrastructure, prioritize robust security measures, and integrate sustainability into their operations are better positioned to thrive in the AI-driven future. These strategies not only future-proof organizations but also provide a competitive edge in navigating the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

“AI’s transformative potential hinges on secure, scalable, and sustainable data strategies,” said Krish Vitaldevara, Senior Vice President and General Manager, NetApp. “The organisations leading in advanced analytics and AI are those that have unified and well-cataloged data, robust security and compliance for sensitive information, and a clear understanding of how data evolves. By tackling these challenges, they can drive innovation while ensuring resilience, responsibility, and timely insights in the new AI era.”