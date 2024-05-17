NETGEAR’s CEO Visits India to promote Make in India initiative

NETGEAR, a company in the networking technology sector, has initiated the visit of CEO Charles (CJ) Prober to India. This marks the first visit for Prober and reflects the company’s involvement in the Make in India initiative. NETGEAR aims to establish manufacturing facilities in India to support its market position and the country’s economic growth. The initiative is expected to lead to a larger market presence, lower production costs, and increased local innovation.

Advertisment

The company plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve product functionality and dependability, with a focus on customer satisfaction. The visit by CEO Prober emphasizes NETGEAR’s dedication to meeting customer requirements and maintaining its status in networking solutions.

NETGEAR’s strategy focuses on growth across international markets, prioritizing customer needs, and fostering innovation. With AI, it seeks to advance customer experiences and contribute to the evolution of networking technology.

The opening of two new office floors in Bangalore for research and development is a step towards NETGEAR expanding its operations and investments in India.

Advertisment

"As an innovator, NETGEAR works for both consumers and businesses at a time when connectivity matters more than ever,” said Charles (CJ) Prober, CEO of NETGEAR. “I have built my career on delivering innovative and industry-leading products and services and am proud to join the NETGEAR team to continue this path and to create value for all stakeholders, continuing the company’s strong focus on innovation in the industry. I look forward to partnering with the Board, our partners, and NETGEAR’s global employee base.”

“India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and one of the high-growth nations within NETGEAR as well. We are adding more space to our research center and shall continue to invest more in Engineering, Sales & Customer support in the coming years” said Charles (CJ) Prober, CEO of NETGEAR,” he further added.

In response to India's changing market conditions, NETGEAR focuses on Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions for surveillance systems, as well as Professional Audio/Video (ProAV) and Professional Wi-Fi for the education and hospitality industries. This approach is part of NETGEAR’s strategy to adapt to market shifts and maintain its commitment to quality and innovation in the networking technology sector.

Advertisment

"NETGEAR offerings are accepted among Integrators and consumers. Investment banks in India use our ProAV Switches. Pro Wi-Fi Access points are easy to deploy & Total cost of ownership is low compared to the competition have been successfully deployed in so many universities and hospitality industries. 200+ PoE switch offerings with varying power budgets fit perfectly into any surveillance solution. I see growth for the next 15 years." said Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director for India, MEA, and South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR.

Before his role at NETGEAR, Charles (CJ) Prober held the position of President at Life360 and CEO at Tile, where he developed his strategic skills. His experience includes leadership roles at GoPro and Electronic Arts, consulting at McKinsey & Company, and legal work at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Prober’s diverse background and business management and law education from the University of Manitoba and McGill University equip him to lead NETGEAR in its ongoing innovation within the networking technology industry.

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..