NETGEAR introduces compact WiFi 6 wall-mount access point

NETGEAR has announced the launch of the WAX610W, a wall-mount WiFi 6 access point designed for hospitality environments, multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and education settings. The compact device combines enterprise-class performance with a slim form factor, offering a cost-effective solution for high-density wireless connectivity.

The WAX610W delivers up to 1.8 Gbps throughput across dual bands and features a Gigabit PoE-In port for power and uplink, alongside four Gigabit LAN ports for directly connecting devices such as IP phones, smart TVs and projectors. Its optional Captive Portal allows properties to offer a branded guest WiFi experience, while remote cloud management through NETGEAR Insight simplifies deployment and monitoring.

With bidirectional MU-MIMO and OFDMA, the WAX610W ensures strong performance in environments with multiple connected devices. It is compatible with WiFi 4, WiFi 5, WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 client devices, supporting seamless roaming and mesh backhaul for flexible coverage expansion.

Nat Chidambaram, Senior Director, Product Management, NETGEAR, said, “Residential customers demand solutions that are reliable, yet unobtrusive. The WAX610W access point, our smallest yet, blends seamlessly into its environment with an easily installed wall or ceiling mount. Managed by our Insight cloud platform, this AP is a quiet powerhouse.”

Key technical specifications of the WAX610W include:

Business-class WiFi 6 performance up to 1.8 Gbps

Cloud management via NETGEAR Insight, without additional controllers

Support for 8 SSIDs and VLAN configuration for traffic segmentation

One PoE+ uplink port and four additional Gigabit LAN ports

WPA2/WPA3 security and OWE for open networks

Five-year warranty with next-business-day replacement

The WAX610W is purpose-built for guest-facing environments, enabling IT teams to manage networks centrally while maintaining strong coverage, high device compatibility and simplified installation.

