NETGEAR Showcases AV Over IP Products at CEDIA Summit

NETGEAR, a provider of networking products for businesses of all sizes, has announced its participation in the CEDIA Tech and Business Summit in Bangalore. The three-day event showcases advancing technology solutions and fostering strong relationships within the industry.

Advertisment

NETGEAR is showcasing its comprehensive line of AV over IP products, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of the professional smart home market. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore these cutting-edge technologies firsthand and gain valuable insights into the future of AV over IP applications.

Comment

“We are excited to present our latest AV over IP products at this year’s CEDIA Tech + Business Summit in Bengaluru. Our participation underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the AV industry and providing our customers with the best in networking solutions,” said Annamalai A, Senior Manager, NETGEAR. “This summit not only allows us to showcase our technological advancements but also to engage directly with professionals and enthusiasts who share our passion for smart home technology. We believe in creating solutions that make life simpler and more connected, and events like this enable us to demonstrate the real-world applications and benefits of our products.

Advertisment

NETGEAR’s switches provide a range of sizes and mounting methods to accommodate any installation, from university campuses to touring road shows. Committed to the consistent delivery of best-in-class connected network solutions for the professional AV market, NETGEAR stands out with its industry-leading product suite and unmatched service and support.

Read more from Dr Archana Verma here

Read more on hardware