NETGEAR Showcases Networking Solutions at MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024

NETGEAR, a provider of networking solutions, participated in MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024, a B2B exhibition focused on advancements in security and technology. The event, held in Ahilyanagar, brought together industry leaders and organizations to demonstrate innovations driving digital transformation across various sectors.

At the event, NETGEAR highlighted its Total Network Solutions designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These solutions aim to address networking challenges with reliability, scalability, and performance, supporting connectivity and productivity for growing businesses. Live demonstrations at the NETGEAR booth provided attendees with insights into how the company’s technology simplifies networking complexities while delivering seamless and efficient connectivity.

Overview of NETGEAR's Solutions

Established in 1996, NETGEAR offers a range of networking products and services, including mobile and cloud solutions for security and control, smart networking technologies, video over Ethernet for Pro AV, WiFi systems, and gaming routers. These solutions are developed to support collaboration, connectivity, and ease of use.

NETGEAR operates globally, with its headquarters in San Jose, California, and offices worldwide.

Speaking about the event, Devendra Lele, RSM - MAHARASHTRA & Business Head – NWE Africa said: "At NETGEAR, we remain committed to empowering SMEs with innovative networking solutions that meet their unique challenges. MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024 provided us with the ideal platform to engage with industry leaders and showcase our ability to deliver reliable, future-proof technology."

The event was organized by R-Isha SecureTech Pvt. Ltd., under the visionary leadership of Managing Director and CEO, Rahul Mutha, who has over 25 years of experience in the security industry. Commenting on the expo, Mutha said"MAHA SECURETECH EXPO is a non-profit initiative designed to share knowledge and educate the Indian market and audiences about the latest advancements in security and technology. Our mission is to bring global innovation to the forefront while empowering domestic players and fostering collaboration across the industry."

MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024 Highlights Indigenous Security Technologies

The MAHA SECURETECH EXPO 2024 focused on showcasing a wide range of security technologies, emphasizing "Made in India" products to highlight domestic innovation. The event saw participation from business professionals and stakeholders across regions including Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Beed, Baramati, Delhi, Gujarat, and Silvassa, establishing itself as a key platform for advanced technology solutions.

NETGEAR's participation in the expo demonstrated its commitment to offering networking solutions tailored to the evolving requirements of modern businesses.