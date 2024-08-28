NETGEAR to Participate in InfoComm India 2024

NETGEAR, a provider of networking products, will participate in InfoComm India 2024, a professional audiovisual (Pro AV) exhibition. The event will take place from September 3-5, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

NETGEAR to Highlight ProAV Solutions at InfoComm India 2024

At the event, NETGEAR will display its ProAV product line, which addresses the growing demands of the professional AV over the IP market. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore NETGEAR’s networking solutions designed for audiovisual applications.

NETGEAR VP's First Visit to India

Richard Jonker, Vice President of Commercial Business Development at NETGEAR, will make his first visit to India during InfoComm India 2024. His visit emphasizes NETGEAR's focus on the Indian market as part of its global strategy.

NETGEAR to Support Pro AV Community at InfoComm India 2024

NETGEAR will provide one of its high-performance switches to each participating brand at the event, promoting collaboration within the Pro AV industry.

