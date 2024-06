Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, has announced SaaS security enhancements to Netskope One. This cloud-native platform integrates security and networking services to facilitate SASE and zero-trust transformations.

The updates to its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) module include features tailored for the era of Generative AI (genAI) and SaaS collaboration. Netskope One combines SSPM, inline, and API CASB functionalities with AI capabilities, enabling organizations to optimize SaaS application usage while proactively safeguarding sensitive data across all endpoints.

The prevalence of SaaS applications in enterprise operations necessitates robust risk visibility, particularly with the rapid adoption of GenAI apps. Netskope's 2024 Cloud and Threat Report highlights that employees engage with an average of 11-33 cloud apps monthly, with genAI app usage soaring by 400% year over year.

Legacy CASB solutions struggle to keep pace, relying on manual methods to identify and classify application risks. These outdated tools often lack the sophistication needed to consistently detect and mitigate evolving data security threats, complicating management and oversight for enterprises.

Netskope One, as a converged platform, enhances security by closing gaps, managing new risks, reducing complexity and costs, and boosting protection across diverse environments. It integrates genAI for SaaS security leadership and features advanced, context-driven data loss prevention (DLP).

Key offerings include:

The industry's first genAI-powered CASB, using precise algorithms for automated risk scoring of new and unseen SaaS apps, on-demand risk categorization, and LLM-driven risk insights via natural language queries.

Advanced cloud DLP covering 1,800+ file types, employing over 3,000 data identifiers, ML, deep learning, NLP, convolutional neural networks, and trainable ML for data classification.

A unified, automated platform streamlining SaaS security management with shared risk intelligence, a unified dashboard for user visibility and policy management, and ML-based alert prioritization through risk correlation.

“As a recognized leader in SASE and zero trust, Netskope provides a modern approach to SaaS security, including unprecedented capabilities that unite key SSE controls and collation of intelligence,” said John Martin, Chief Product Officer, Netskope. “Netskope One is the first converged platform that uses AI to keep pace with the SaaS and genAI app explosion, categorizing new apps and their risks faster, more granularly, and more accurately than any other solution in the market.”

