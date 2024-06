Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, has joined the Google Workspace Security Alliance. This collaboration aims to extend security and data protection for Google Workspace users. The Netskope One Platform offers advanced security capabilities that protect data, defend against threats, and ensure fast and secure access to Google Workspace tools, including Gemini for Workspace.

As organizations adopt cloud technologies, they face challenges in securing sensitive data from various cyber risks, such as:

An increase in users uploading sensitive data to personal instances of cloud applications.

New and evolving threat techniques, including application abuse for critical data access, credential compromise, insider threats, and financial exploitation.

Data exposure from the insecure use of both managed and unmanaged AI-based productivity tools.

Netskope and Google Workspace enable secure use of AI-based productivity tools. Netskope offers advanced data loss prevention (DLP) techniques, providing real-time visibility and control over users, data, and cloud instances. Additionally, Netskope’s threat protection through API and inline controls detect threats in Google applications and monitors data movement and threat propagation between Google Workspace apps and third-party ecosystem applications.

“Netskope is expanding its partnership with Google Workspace by joining the Workspace Security Alliance. There are already thousands of customers using Netskope to safeguard their Google Workspace applications, and this new partnership further enhances the secure usage capabilities for application-specific data protection policies,” said Andy Horwitz, VP, of Global Partner Ecosystems, Netskope. “Together, Netskope and Google Workspace can help customers modernize their productivity stack. We look forward to helping customers safely optimize their employees' daily productivity.” The partnership between Netskope and Google Workspace enables organizations to enhance collaboration and productivity while protecting critical data. Joint customers can now: Support Best Practices in Google Workspace: Leverage real-time user coaching to enforce best practices in application usage. Gain visibility into data movement to minimize the sharing of sensitive information and achieve data compliance. Leverage real-time user coaching to enforce best practices in application usage. Gain visibility into data movement to minimize the sharing of sensitive information and achieve data compliance.

Protect Sensitive Data: Detect and manage access to sensitive data within Google Workspace applications. Enforce policies to prevent unauthorized data movement across platforms, including Microsoft OneDrive, Box, and Dropbox. Detect and manage access to sensitive data within Google Workspace applications. Enforce policies to prevent unauthorized data movement across platforms, including Microsoft OneDrive, Box, and Dropbox.

Prevent Insider Threats: Prevent the download of sensitive data from Google Workspace business instances to personal instances, a common cause of data loss. Apply this control to unmanaged devices, allowing access to specific cloud apps for collaboration without permitting the download of sensitive data. Prevent the download of sensitive data from Google Workspace business instances to personal instances, a common cause of data loss. Apply this control to unmanaged devices, allowing access to specific cloud apps for collaboration without permitting the download of sensitive data.

Detect and Stop Threats and Malware: Protect against malware and phishing delivered from the cloud. Netskope’s advanced threat protection (ATP) enhances security within Google Workspace and across cloud applications. Protect against malware and phishing delivered from the cloud. Netskope’s advanced threat protection (ATP) enhances security within Google Workspace and across cloud applications.

Maintain Compliance: Ensure adherence to regulations and compliance needs by enforcing security policies within Google Workspace. Ensure adherence to regulations and compliance needs by enforcing security policies within Google Workspace.

“By partnering with Netskope, a leading SASE vendor, customers can confidently expand their Google Workspace adoption by leveraging their existing IT infrastructure investments,” said Nikhil Sinha, Group Product Manager, Google Workspace. “Netskope instance awareness enables fine-grained data governance policy differences to both corporate and personal Google Workspace accounts. We are excited to partner with Netskope to provide these advanced security capabilities to our customers.”

