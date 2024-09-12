Netskope Announces New Enhancements to Netskope One Platform

Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, has introduced innovations to its Netskope One platform, including expanded digital experience management (DEM) features. The updates enhance the performance of enterprise network infrastructure, operations, and security teams, helping organizations optimize user experience, protect data, and reduce operational costs and complexity.

Improved Network Monitoring and User Experience Management

Netskope One now includes Proactive Digital Experience Management Enterprise (Proactive DEM Enterprise), a solution designed to help organizations identify and resolve connectivity issues. Proactive DEM Enterprise provides a 360-degree view of network performance, offering end-to-end visibility from users to applications. It delivers granular telemetry and user experience management at both the user and site levels, helping midmarket to large enterprises meet their business objectives. AI/ML-driven diagnostics improve troubleshooting speed, reducing operational costs while maintaining optimal performance.

Cloud-Based Traffic Visibility with Netskope Cloud TAP

Netskope has also launched Netskope Cloud TAP, a packet capture tool for cloud environments. This tool allows security teams to capture traffic in the Netskope private cloud and feed it to advanced security tools such as Network Detection & Response (NDR) or Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) for analysis. Netskope Cloud TAP supports advanced threat detection, application performance monitoring, and compliance regulations like PCI DSS, HIPAA, and NIST SP 800-53.

Automated Command and Control (C2) Beacon Detection

Netskope has introduced machine learning models to automate the detection of evasive C2 beacons. The new Netskope Advanced User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) models can identify C2 beacons in Intelligent SSE traffic logs, automating what previously required manual efforts by security teams. The update detects beacons from in-memory frameworks such as Cobalt Strike, Mythic, and Sunburst.

Risk Exchange Ecosystem Enhancements

The Netskope Cloud Risk Exchange (CRE) has been expanded to help organizations consolidate and manage risk signals across different security tools. The CRE framework allows customers to automate risk signal exchange for users, devices, applications, and workloads, helping reduce their attack surface and improve data protection. New integrations with partners such as CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Okta, and Wiz enhance the platform's risk management capabilities.

Commitment to Innovation in SASE Architecture

Krishna Narayanaswamy, co-founder and CTO of Netskope emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and supporting customers in their cloud transformation and SASE architecture journeys. Combining Secure Service Edge (SSE) and Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) within the Netskope NewEdge infrastructure, the Netskope One platform offers a unified solution for optimizing connectivity, reducing risk, and simplifying operations.

