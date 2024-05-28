Netskope appoints Vishal Bhadani as Channel lead for India

Netskope has appointed Vishal Bhadani as the Channel Sales Director for India. In this role, Bhadani will oversee Netskope’s existing network of channel partners and distributors in the country and work on expanding and deepening these partnerships as Netskope aims to grow its presence in India through channel and alliance strategies.

Advertisment

Based in Bangalore, Bhadani brings 23 years of experience in enterprise technology across India and the Middle East. He began his career at Sify and later spent twelve years at Wipro, where he held various positions, including National Manager of the Enterprise Security business, Regional Head of ITS Business and Operations, and Regional Head for System Integration & Maintenance Services sales in the Gulf region.

Prior to joining Netskope, Bhadani was at Lenovo for seven years, most recently serving as the Cyber Security & Software Lead for India, where he managed sales, channels, and alliances for the cybersecurity practice.

Bhadani’s experience with major Global System Integrators and OEMs has provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the industry and expertise in building relationships with diverse stakeholders. His background in cybersecurity, combined with his extensive network, will support Netskope’s efforts to strengthen its channel and alliances ecosystem in India. This includes supporting, training, and growing key partners to enhance services for customers and end users.

Advertisment

“After more than 20 years working with the channel community, I understand the challenges and opportunities that this market presents, and wanted to put this experience to use and continue to contribute to the cybersecurity industry at the same time,” said Bhadani about his choice to join Netskope. “I was looking for a visionary company shaping the industry, which I believe Netskope is doing in Security Service Edge and Secure Access Service Edge. This role is the opportunity for me to build and maintain long-term partnerships with players who, like us, believe SSE and SASE are relevant answers to the challenges posed by the transformation of workplaces and the evolution of the cyber threat landscape.”

“Our success in India is entirely due to our channel partners and distributors, and it was important for us to have a highly experienced leader like Vishal to refine our existing partnerships and continue to expand our local footprint,” said Ajay Gupta, Country Manager for India and SAARC at Netskope. “His knowledge of the cybersecurity market in India, and experience setting up and growing practices will be a great advantage for us, and I’m glad to be welcoming his high profile to our team.”

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..