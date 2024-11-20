Netskope Partners with Microsoft to Enhance SSE Capabilities

Netskope, a provider of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions, announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft to deliver advanced Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities. This collaboration aims to converge security for web, SaaS, and private applications into a unified platform for enterprise customers.

Advertisment

Integration with Microsoft Entra Suite

As part of the partnership, Microsoft has chosen Netskope as its lead partner to integrate Netskope One SSE capabilities directly into the Microsoft Entra Suite. This integration provides a seamless in-product experience for customers, enhancing security operations and streamlining processes for security teams.

Key Benefits for Enterprises



The partnership offers several benefits for enterprise customers:

Advertisment

Streamlined Operations: Simplifies security administration and management.

Enhanced User Experience: Ensures a high-quality end-user experience while maintaining robust security.

Advanced Threat and Data Protection: Delivers comprehensive protection for both Microsoft and non-Microsoft applications.

Native SSE Experience: Enables Microsoft Entra Suite users to maximize their existing investments while leveraging Netskope’s advanced SSE capabilities.

Announcement at Microsoft Ignite

The integrated SSE solution was announced during Microsoft Ignite. Netskope has consistently been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE for three consecutive years and was also named a Leader in the inaugural Forrester Wave for SSE.

Advertisment

“Microsoft continues to invest in security initiatives and sought a trusted partner that can provide enterprise customers with differentiated security solutions to address high-value use cases. We are proud that they selected Netskope as the lead partner to work on this integrated, flexible SSE solution and we look forward to bringing customers the best in SSE, tailored to match their flexibility and choice,” said John Martin, chief product officer, Netskope.

"We chose Netskope as our first partner in building an open SSE ecosystem. This partnership ensures Microsoft’s customers get the best combination of security, experience and performance, helping protect their data from cyber threats,” said Joy Chik, president, of Identity and Network Access at Microsoft. “We’re committed to providing our customers with the flexibility to choose an SSE solution that best fits their environment as their security needs evolve.”

This extended partnership underscores the commitment of Netskope and Microsoft to provide enterprises with robust, integrated security solutions that simplify administration and enhance protection across applications and platforms.