netskope tops in gartner magic quadrant for single-vendor sase

Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions provider, announced its recognition by the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE. This follows Netskope's third consecutive year that the Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) named them on top. The company has experienced significant growth, surpassing $500 million in annual recurring revenue and serving thousands of customers and millions of users worldwide.

SASE architecture has become increasingly important as work-from-anywhere models demand secure and efficient access to SaaS, cloud, web, and private applications. This shift in rising security threats and new data security risks from generative AI applications have rendered legacy technology architectures less effective.

Organizations are adopting SASE architecture to address these challenges, stopping threats, preventing unauthorized access to applications and data, and ensuring network performance. Gartner projects the SASE market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%, reaching over $25 billion by 2027.

Netskope, recognized for its leadership in SASE, SSE, and zero trust, provides solutions for organizations' cloud, SaaS, web, and private application security needs, as well as network performance challenges. The Netskope One platform enables security infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams to reduce risk, cost, and complexity. Netskope One SASE combines SSE, SD-WAN, and Netskope NewEdge infrastructure into a single offering that delivers these capabilities through one engine, one client, one gateway, and one network.

