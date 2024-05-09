Netskope's Zero Trust Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon

Netskope, a company in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) domain, has announced an expansion of its partnership with CrowdStrike. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing security measures by integrating Netskope’s risk assessments with CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM platform. The goal is to adopt a zero-trust framework to safeguard organizational data and personnel.

The integration allows for the consolidation of data from Netskope’s event logs, which track user interactions with various web services and applications, into the Falcon Next-Gen SIEM system. This process is intended to strengthen zero trust controls and improve the monitoring of Security Service Edge (SSE) activities. It also aims to provide a unified view of security alerts across different domains, including endpoints, cloud services, and identity management systems.

The partnership is designed to assist security investigations and threat remediation by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automated workflows. Customers utilizing both Netskope’s Intelligent SSE and CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM reportedly have enhanced threat detection capabilities, streamlined data integration, and improved security operations center (SOC) efficiency. The collaboration also focuses on protecting against advanced threats in the evolving application landscape by correlating security data from various sources.

“This latest integration between Netskope and CrowdStrike enables our joint customers to take advantage of a comprehensive, cross-platform approach driven by zero trust principles. Netskope’s risk insights and controls for over 80,000 applications provide customers valuable information to make smarter, faster decisions,” said Andy Horwitz, VP of Business Development and Technology Alliances, Netskope. “CrowdStrike and Netskope partnership continues to help solve customer security challenges by staying handling threats and adversaries, leveraging the power of the cloud and AI.”

“With the enterprise perimeter rapidly blurring and adversaries setting their sights on the cloud, security teams must have visibility across the entire attack surface and the ability to rapidly respond,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, of CrowdStrike. “Netskope’s insights have an ecosystem of data sources powering Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and assisting security teams’ ability to stop breaches.”

