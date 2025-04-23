New Relic Enhances Partner Programme

New Relic enhances its partner programme and unlocks Agentic AI for the enterprise with open partnership network as part of its partner strategy.

Tthe Intelligent Observability company announced the enhancement of its New Relic Partner Programme to fuel business growth for its partner netork. The programme updates and investments include stronger incentives for partners to enhance profitability, new and simplified certifications and digital tools, expanded dedicated partner resources, enhanced training opportunities and new specialised programme tracks. In addition, New Relic’s open partnership network unlocks Agentic AI use cases and brings observability to best of breed solutions across the enterprise.

The company brings agentic AI and observability to best-of-breed solutions via an open partnership ecosystem.

The partner programme empowers solution providers, managed service providers, technology partners, system integrators and Cloud platform providers to find new revenue streams and develop integrated solutions with the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform. By connecting its platform with best-of-breed solutions from partners, New Relic delivers mission-critical insights and intelligent recommendations to the tools and platforms where customers already work.

Comment

“Our open partner ecosystem has been instrumental in fueling innovations and growth of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “As we continue our growth trajectory and fine-tune our platform for today’s IT environment, we know we cannot do it without our partners. That is why we’ve renewed our investment in the people, tools and systems, making partnering with New Relic even more rewarding. Together with our partners, we look forward to continuing to grow, innovate, and create lasting value for our joint customers, he added.

