New Relic Introduces Cloud Cost Intelligence and Pipeline Control

New Relic has announced platform innovations designed to help businesses optimize cloud spending and return on investment (ROI) in data-intensive, multi-cloud environments. The new Cloud Cost Intelligence feature provides detailed insights into multi-cloud cost trends, key cost drivers, and their impact, enabling businesses to make strategic cloud investment decisions. Additionally, Pipeline Control offers enterprises a powerful rules engine and data visualizations to maximize the value of data ingestion.

Rising Cloud Costs Driven by AI and Multi-Cloud Adoption

The growing integration of AI in IT and business operations is accelerating cloud spending. Gartner forecasts a 21.5% increase in cloud expenditure by 2025, with cloud infrastructure and platform services accounting for the largest share. Additionally, half of enterprises are expected to adopt a multi-cloud strategy, creating challenges in managing multiple cloud platforms, security protocols, and billing models. In this evolving landscape, tech stacks continue to generate vast amounts of data, making cost control and optimization increasingly complex.

“Businesses are under pressure to control costs and maximize value from all angles within their multi-cloud environments—where data volumes are exploding alongside the growing use of AI,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Any lack of visibility across these ecosystems and data pipelines leads to overspending or spending in the wrong areas, waste, and lack of predictability in future costs. Now, enterprises need to look no further than our Intelligent Observability Platform for an automated, unified view of telemetry data from across cloud providers, with real-time insights and intelligent recommendations they can use to optimize two of their most critical and expensive areas: cloud environments and data pipelines. As a result, they gain full control of these key cost centers to ensure ongoing ROI.”

Cloud Cost Intelligence provides enterprises with automated insights to optimize cloud spending at scale. Fully integrated into the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform, this feature enables organizations to:

- Gain real-time visibility into AWS cloud and Kubernetes resource costs, allowing technical and business teams to monitor and predict cloud expenditures.

- Run cost estimates for planned resources before deployment and align spending with business objectives.

- Detect unusual spending patterns and trigger alerts for rapid issue resolution.

Pipeline Control for Data Quality and Cost Optimization



Pipeline Control ensures data quality management and cost efficiency within the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform. Key capabilities include:

- A rules engine that allows IT teams to route, filter, enrich, and transform MELT telemetry data in real time, optimizing data ingestion.

- Flexible deployment options, enabling teams to run pipelines in their own infrastructure or within New Relic’s cloud.

- Enhanced security and compliance, with the ability to mask, filter, and obfuscate sensitive data.

- Cost management tools that filter data to reduce unnecessary ingestion costs, with visualizations that show the direct ROI impact of data management decisions.

“Organizations want simple, integrated, cost-effective, and highly automated solutions to support modern business insights. Cloud data pipelines (CDPs) help enterprises build analytics quickly, automate ingestion and data processing workflows, leverage new data sources, and support new business requirements. Enterprises need a data pipeline solution that delivers performance at scale, makes data engineers, data scientists, data analysts, and developers more productive, supports more complex use cases, and leverages new generative AI (genAI) capabilities to automate deployments. Cloud data pipeline vendors are responding to these needs by offering advanced capabilities for roles across the enterprise so that teams can quickly develop, deploy, and manage data pipelines to accelerate use cases.” The Forrester Wave: Cloud Data Pipelines, Q4 2023, Noel Yuhanna, Carolin Provost, Aaron Katz, and Jen Barton, Nov 28, 2023.

