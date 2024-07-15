New Relic launches AI-driven Digital Experience Monitoring Solution

New Relic has launched an AI-driven Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution to optimize app performance and prevent interruptions in digital experiences. The solution provides end-to-end visibility and real-time insights across mobile, web, and AI apps. Key features include New Relic mobile user journeys, New Relic mobile logs, and enhancements to New Relic session replay.

DEM is increasingly important for AI adoption. Interruptions in digital experiences can negatively impact customer satisfaction, conversion rates, and revenue. This challenge is compounded by the adoption of fast-evolving AI technologies like chatGPT, which can produce unreliable results. New Relic DEM, part of the New Relic observability platform, monitors real user interactions across all applications, including AI applications, helps identify incorrect AI responses, and flags user friction points. This ensures consistent experiences and supports confident AI adoption by enterprises.

Integrated DEM Provides Real-Time Insights for Continuous Digital Experiences -

Many enterprises struggle with multiple user monitoring solutions that create fragmented views of their digital experiences. New Relic DEM offers an integrated solution that combines real user monitoring (RUM) capabilities such as browser monitoring, mobile monitoring, and synthetic monitoring with APM 360, errors inbox, and AI monitoring in a single platform. This provides enterprises with a comprehensive view of their customer experience and insights across their entire application stack.

New Relic DEM helps measure the health and performance of applications and the underlying network and infrastructure from a user perspective. It enables enterprises to pinpoint and quickly resolve the root causes of issues. Additionally, it allows for a better understanding of user behavior and journeys within the apps, aiding in the design of new app features to enhance user engagement.

“As streaming services across India and the world gear up for the record-breaking viewership of the Paris Olympics, they must do everything they can to prevent buffering screens and frozen replays. When even the slightest delay can lead to customer churn, poor reviews, or lost subscribers, every second matters,” said New Relic Field CTO, APJ Peter Marelas. “New Relic enables streamers to proactively manage and optimize digital experiences in real-time; enabling them to host uninterrupted live events for every viewer across all devices – laptop, smart TV, mobile or tablet – even during peak times.”

New Relic’s advanced DEM capabilities provide valuable business outcomes:

New Relic offers a session replay solution that automatically captures 100% of incidents and records critical user actions leading up to each incident. This provides detailed insights without the high costs of recording every session.

The platform supports comprehensive mobile log management across a wide range of platforms, including iOS, Android, and watchOS, as well as popular hybrid frameworks such as Xamarin, .NET MAUI, React Native, Flutter, Cordova, and Ionic Capacitor. This enables organizations to detect and address risks across the mobile ecosystem, proactively managing issues that affect customers.

New Relic’s mobile user journeys solution provides automatic, dynamic, nonlinear charts without event duplication. It delivers detailed insights beyond basic page views, including breadcrumbs, HTTP events, and handled exceptions. This facilitates quicker issue resolution and improves mobile user experiences.

