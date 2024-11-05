_New Relic Launches Intelligent Observability Platform with AI

New Relic has introduced the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform, which shifts observability from a focus on uptime and reliability to a strategic component for driving business growth and improving developer productivity across global enterprises.

AI-Driven Enhancements to Predict and Prevent Issues

Powered by the New Relic AI Engine, the platform is designed to predict and prevent potential issues, optimizing business and IT operations through automation. Key features include integration with GitHub Copilot for enhanced development efficiency, New Relic Pathpoint for optimized workflow visualization, and New Relic Retail Solution tailored for the retail sector.

“New Relic Intelligent Observability marks the third wave of observability—dynamic, agentic, and impactive,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “With macro trends of data explosion, AI, and a need for business and developer velocity, current observability platforms fall short. Observability must evolve to dynamically understand ever-changing environments, agentically automate operations, and show how system performance drives business impact. Intelligent Observability is the future of digital business and we’re taking the first step toward this future for our customers."

Agentic AI Engine for Proactive Issue Management

The New Relic Intelligent Observability platform now features an advanced AI engine designed to predict potential issues, assess their impacts, and offer recommendations to prevent problems before they occur. The AI engine combines compound AI, which utilizes multiple AI models and tools to tackle complex tasks, and agentic AI, which automates workflows and completes tasks, reducing developer workload. Integrated with the New Relic AI assistant, this engine enables users—from developers to business analysts—to access insights through plain language queries.

GitHub Copilot Integration to Enhance Developer Productivity

The integration between New Relic AI and GitHub Copilot is designed to improve developer productivity by dynamically assessing code changes, a common source of software incidents. The AI agents in New Relic and GitHub Copilot work together to detect and resolve code-related issues directly in the integrated development environment (IDE), reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing risks associated with code modifications.

Business Observability Advancements with New Relic Pathpoint and Retail Solution

As businesses increasingly adopt observability strategies, New Relic has enhanced Pathpoint to provide insights aligned with business KPIs, making observability accessible beyond technical teams. New features in Pathpoint include:

No-code user journey modelling: Enables custom user journey tracking without coding, such as monitoring user engagement in media streaming from content discovery to playback.

Playback mode: Provides historical performance insights to aid root cause analysis.

ML-enhanced business insights: Offers incident alerts and anomaly detection for rapid issue identification and resolution.

New Relic Pathpoint is also central to the New Relic Retail Solution. It combines tools like Session Replay, Synthetics, and Mobile Monitoring to provide retailers with a comprehensive view of their operations across in-store and online environments, ensuring seamless business observability for retail leaders.

“Intelligence is the next essential evolution in observability. As businesses aim to capitalize on future business opportunities, they are using AI to run autonomous operations and connect system insights to business health,” said IDC Group VP Stephen Elliot. “This evolution places agentic AI agents with additional analytic methods at the centre of operational excellence, innovation, and growth.”

