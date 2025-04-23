A New Strategic Framework to Close the Reality Gap in Data Resilience

Veeam has unveiled a Data Resilience Maturity Model (DRMM). The new framework empowers organisations to objectively assess their true resilience posture and take decisive, strategic action to close the gap between perception and reality to ensure their data is resilient in the face of growing cyber-attacks and outages.

Joint research conducted by Veeam and McKinsey reveals a staggering disconnect viz., while 30% of CIOs believe their organisations are above average in data resilience, fewer than 10% actually are. This miscalculation is not just risky; it's reckless. According to the report, IT downtime costs the Global 2000 over $400 billion annually, with $200 million in losses per company from outages, reputational damage and operational disruption.

“Data resilience is critical to survival - and most companies are operating in the dark,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “The new Veeam DRMM is more than just a model; it’s a wake-up call that equips leaders with the tools and insights necessary to transform wishful thinking into actionable, radical resilience, enabling them to start protecting their data with the same urgency as they protect their revenue, employees, customers, and brand.”

The Veeam DRMM framework empowers leaders to assess and improve their data resilience by providing valuable insights for aligning people, processes and technical capabilities with their overall data-security strategy. This alignment helps minimise risk exposure while allowing organisations to concentrate on mission-critical objectives and sustain a competitive advantage. Notably, the Veeam DRMM stands out as the only framework in the industry from a consortium of industry experts that delivers a holistic perspective on cyber resilience, disaster recovery (DR) and operational continuity across three key domains: data strategy, people and processes and technology.

