Newgen Unveils OmniScan 7.0 for Real-Time Content Scanning

Newgen Software has released NewgenONE OmniScan 7.0, a document management solution designed for high-volume environments. This version includes advanced scanning and capturing capabilities, powered by NewgenONE Marvin.

Features and Capabilities -

Template Creation: Users can create templates easily.

Document Classification: Automated classification of documents.

Data Extraction: Streamlined data extraction processes.

Record Management: Efficient management of large volumes of records.

Industry Applications

This solution offers benefits for various sectors, including banking, insurance, government, healthcare, and shared services.

Some of the key highlights of OmniScan 7.0 include:

NewgenONE Marvin and Document Classification

NewgenONE Marvin offers features for simplifying document classification and content extraction. It includes automatic document identification through OmniScan, which recognizes different document types. The system also supports automatic data extraction, enabling users to automate data extraction processes. Users can generate templates with auto-filled data fields and document type names based on selected suggestions.

Integration with NewgenONE Content Cloud (NCC)

The system allows users to export documents to the NCC, streamlining document management. Templates created via OmniScan can be saved, and jobs can be created from these templates. Users can also attach data classes to exported documents and folders, enhancing data accessibility.

Search and Work Item Creation

The 'search' and 'create work item' functions simplify records management. When exporting records to iBPS/NewgenONE, OmniScan searches for existing work items based on specified data field values. If the required work item is not found, a new work item is created, ensuring seamless process continuity.

Smart Filter Fields

The system enhances data management and user experience by dynamically adjusting the visibility of data fields based on filter conditions. This improves data accuracy and user efficiency.

Customized Export Reports

Users can fetch customized reports with personalized messages, headers, predefined variables, and extra content for clear and concise communication.

Sharing his views on the launch of the new release, Varun Goswami, VP of Product Management at Newgen Software, said, “This version of our scanning solution represents a significant leap forward in document management technology. With its advanced features driven by NewgenONE Marvin, organizations can drastically maximize efficiency and accuracy in handling high-volume document workflows. This release underscores our commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.”

