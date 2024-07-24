Nidec announced a Comprehensive MOU with Tata Elxsi

Nidec Corporation announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on July 22, 2024, with Tata Elxsi Ltd., a design and technology service provider.

Tata Elxsi, a Tata Group company, engages in design, technology development, system integration, and software development. Its technologies are used in autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems, electrification, connected car solutions, and other automobile engineering-related services. Moreover, Tata Elxsi provides services for broadcasting, telecommunications, healthcare, transportation, and other industries.

The execution of the MOU aims to enable Nidec to utilize Tata Elxsi’s expertise and resources to enhance Nidec’s software development capabilities across its group. The MOU also aims to develop software programs for India and other markets and to explore localization of Nidec products. Furthermore, it includes plans to support the establishment and operation of a global business base for Nidec Group’s software development.

Nidec remains focused on providing solutions through its drive technology for a range of products, from small precision motors to ultra-large motors.

