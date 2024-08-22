NLB Services Invests in Jagdish Mitra's GenAI SaaS Venture Humanize

Global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services has announced an investment in Humanize, a GenAI 'Low-Code/No-Code' integrated Industrial SaaS venture founded by IT industry veteran Jagdish Mitra. NLB Services has invested an undisclosed amount in the company, with the majority of the funds allocated towards scaling technology, research and development, developing the AI platform, establishing Centers of Excellence (CoEs), and expanding the workforce.

Sharing his views, Mr. Jagdish Mitra, Founder & CEO of Humanize, said, "Humanize's sole objective is to accelerate time-to-market for enterprises. We do it by harnessing the power of two technology hotspots - AI and SaaS (Low-code/No-code). We strongly believe that the future of technology services will be driven by an AI-led core that delivers business-centric use cases. Our AI IP will drive agility and acceleration and leverage human acumen behind each solution. We have found the right partners with NLB Services in our journey. NLB's global talent acquisition capabilities and expertise in Digital, Analytics, and Infrastructure are well-positioned to establish Humanize as a leader. Within the first five years of operations, we are looking at onboarding 80-100 customers and building an 800-1000 people team. Our revenue mix will significantly shift towards a non-linear model from Year 3 onwards, leveraging our AI platform."

"AI has been at the forefront of every technological conversation over the past decade. However, AI deployment and usability need to gain momentum across industries. Humanize is equipped to redefine this course, and we believe that its platform on an AI-integrated SaaS stack will be a game-changer for digitalizing enterprises. We always believed in the augmented capability of talent and technology. This investment will allow us to expand our service offering portfolio and help us create additional avenues to work with our diverse range of clients globally.” added Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services.

Humanize to Integrate AI with SaaS, Aiming to Transform IT Services

Humanize, is closely working with the IT services industry by integrating CRM, BPM, Data, and ERP with AI. The company's approach combines artificial intelligence with SaaS, aiming to transform traditional IT services into a "services as a software" model. Humanize claims its zero-touch design, documentation, testing, and customization processes will reduce implementation time by 20%.

Enterprise SaaS Stack and Business-as-a-Service Model

Humanize will provide a comprehensive service portfolio on an enterprise SaaS stack, addressing various business layers. The platform aims to shift the industry’s focus towards delivering value and business-as-a-service, leveraging the power of AI instead of traditional methods.

Geographical Focus and Employment Strategy

Headquartered in the USA, Humanize will initially concentrate on markets in India, the Middle East, the U.S., and Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Over time, the company plans to expand into international markets such as Southeast Asia, Germany, the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. Aligned with the Indian Government's Viksit Bharat Scheme from the Union Budget 2024-2025, Humanize also plans to hire over 100 interns in its early years.

Generative AI Market Growth

The Generative AI market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 40% over the next decade. The increasing demand for generative AI products is expected to contribute approximately $280 billion in new software revenue globally. Humanize is positioning itself to capitalize on this expanding market.

