Nokia Invests in R&D in India with Fixed Networks lab in Chennai

Nokia has announced the expansion of its Fixed Networks R&D facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With the support of Tamil Nadu government, the new R&D lab will be one of the largest globally for Nokia and the largest for its Fixed Networks business.

As a key hub for Fixed Networks, this investment will further strengthen Nokia’s technology innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G and 100G PON, Fixed Wireless Access, Wi-Fi and MDU solutions, as well as access network and home controllers.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has been key to facilitating this expansion and will provide Nokia with essential infrastructure, regulatory and policy support in line with current policies. This collaboration reinforces Chennai’s strategic importance in Nokia’s global operations and underscores the region's increasing prominence as a center for technological innovation.

To formalise the expansion of the Nokia R&D lab in Chennai, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently exchanged between Guidance Tamil Nadu and Nokia in the presence of M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Dr. T. R. B Rajaa, the Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu in San Francisco, California, USA.

Vimalkumar Kothandaraman, Head of Fixed Networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia said, “Our R&D footprint in Chennai is critical to our Fixed Networks strategy. This investment highlights our dedication to India and global technology advancements and allows us to further leverage the abundant talent pool in the region. This MoU solidifies our collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government to jointly drive telecom industry innovations, expanding our world-class R&D hub in Chennai.”

