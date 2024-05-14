Noventiq Launches New Solution: uDMS, the Next-Generation AWS Cloud

Noventiq has introduced uDMS, a serverless document management system. Developed on Amazon Web Services, uDMS aims to improve operational efficiency for businesses.

uDMS operates on a cloud-based platform, removing the need for conventional server upkeep. This approach aims to reduce IT costs and increase scalability.

Key aspects of uDMS include:

Scalability : uDMS is hosted on AWS, allowing businesses to modify resources without hardware changes.

Generative AI: uDMS incorporates Generative AI features for content creation and understanding. Tools include ‘Summarization’ for shortening texts, ‘Narration’ for converting text to speech, and ‘Q&A’ for interactive user engagement.

Cost Efficiency: The pricing model of uDMS is based on usage, aiming to lower maintenance expenses. It provides secure document access from various locations.

Integration: uDMS is designed for easy integration with other services and applications for quick deployment.

The system includes features for security and compliance, such as access controls and encryption. It is intended to support international teams and facilitate collaboration.

Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq, commented: “We are thrilled to launch our recently developed solution, uDMS, a revolutionary document management solution that embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence towards our customers and partners."

"As we approach the final stages of our proposed Nasdaq listing, Noventiq continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital transformation. This momentum is further bolstered by our Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, signed last October, which enhances our capabilities and ensures that we remain at the forefront of technological advancements and service excellence,” he concluded.

Nishant Sharma, Global VP Technology for Noventiq’s AWS Business, said: “This platform is a testament to our strategic vision of empowering businesses globally with secure, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. We are proud to lead the way in leveraging technology to meet the dynamic needs of our customers. By developing uDMS on AWS’s serverless architecture, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, redefine scalability, and improve accessibility for all modern organizations.”

