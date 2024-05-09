NSRCEL collaborates with Deloitte to empower Start-Ups

NSRCEL, the startup incubator associated with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), has entered into a strategic partnership with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, (Deloitte India). The purpose of this partnership is to equip NSRCEL with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively support entrepreneurs.

As part of the agreement, NSRCEL and Deloitte India will jointly develop online educational modules. These modules are intended to address key areas crucial to the development of early-stage businesses, including corporate governance, taxation, business formation, funding options, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational structure. The collaboration aims to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing foundational business knowledge.

Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO, of NSRCEL, said, “Governance and compliance are critical requirements for start-ups to scale sustainably. We are delighted to announce this collaboration. Through this impactful collaboration, founders will gain a roadmap to building the governance foundations of their ventures.”

The partnership between NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore and Deloitte India will focus on developing a comprehensive understanding of corporate governance, taxation, legal structures, funding, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational structure for startups. These foundational elements are critical for startups to establish trust with investors, ensure regulatory compliance, optimize costs, and set the stage for growth and funding opportunities.

The educational modules created by NSRCEL and Deloitte India will cover:

Corporate governance principles for transparency and trust.

Tax law comprehension for cost optimization and compliance.

Legal structure selection to facilitate growth and funding.

Understanding of funding and financing options for financial acumen.

Mergers and acquisitions knowledge for strategic partnerships or exits.

Organizational structure optimization for efficient scaling and growth.

Deloitte India’s role in this partnership will be comprehensive, involving industry experts as guest speakers to guide startups incubated at NSRCEL. The collaboration aims to produce high-quality, tailored learning modules for early-stage startups. Interactive live online sessions and recorded sessions for later access will be part of the educational offerings. This initiative is designed to equip startups with the necessary skills and knowledge for successful business operations.

Mahesh Jaising, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “Deloitte India is excited about the strategic collaboration with NSRCEL. "India's entrepreneurial spirit is a wellspring of innovation. These young minds hold the key to India's future. Through this collaboration, we'll equip them with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of governance, taxation, and legal structures. It would help the founders with tax-focused inputs that supplement the learning’s value additions to the programs. We look forward to its success and a long-term association to help support entrepreneurs in their journey with tax and regulatory aspects.”

