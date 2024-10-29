NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks Expand Partnership for Cybersecurity

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services provider, has announced an expanded partnership with cybersecurity provider Palo Alto Networks to support global enterprises in protecting their digital infrastructures from emerging cyber threats across cloud and edge environments.

The partnership introduces NTT DATA’s Managed Extended Detection Response (MXDR) Service, a solution offering continuous threat monitoring, detection, and rapid response capabilities. The service, driven by AI and machine learning, enables visibility across networks, edge, and cloud environments to help organizations proactively address evolving cyber threats.

AI-Driven Security with Cortex XSIAM

The MXDR service is powered by Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM, an AI-enabled security operations center (SOC) platform designed to streamline SOC operations and enhance threat response. Cortex XSIAM leverages AI and automation to improve threat detection, simplify SOC processes, and speed up incident resolution across large-scale environments. Enhanced Cyber Resilience Through Unified Operations

The collaboration combines NTT DATA’s security expertise with Palo Alto Networks' technology, providing enterprises with integrated capabilities that enhance cyber resilience. Clients benefit from a consolidated view of data and security operations on a single platform, aimed at reducing response times and optimizing threat prevention measures.

As per Gartner, global cybersecurity spending is projected to exceed $212 billion by 2025, driven by increasing cyber threats and a shortage of skilled security professionals. In response, enterprises are seeking comprehensive solutions that ensure robust protection across their entire digital ecosystem. The expanded partnership between NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks is positioned to address these needs with advanced, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions.

“Many organizations rely on fragmented security systems, making it harder to detect advanced threats, and react quickly, said Sheetal Mehta, Global Head of Cybersecurity, NTT DATA. “By partnering with Palo Alto Networks, we’re delivering a unified solution that strengthens cyber resilience, streamlines security operations and improves overall agility.”

“Organizations today are facing an unprecedented volume of sophisticated cyber threats, across their entire operations,” said Kristy Friedrichs, Chief Partnerships Officer, Palo Alto Networks. “With NTT DATA, we are helping organizations transform their SOC through platformization with XSIAM and expert services, delivering a unified solution that ensures customers can modernize and protect their operations with confidence.”

NTT DATA Introduces MXDR Service for Enhanced 24x7 Threat Detection and Response

NTT DATA has launched its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service, offering continuous 24x7 incident detection and response supported by a global operations team. The service integrates AI-driven threat intelligence, orchestration, and automation, utilizing machine learning to detect threats and providing access to a team of information security managers, threat hunters, digital forensic experts, and certified security professionals.

By embedding real-time threat intelligence into its core operations, NTT DATA aims to protect clients proactively against evolving cyber risks. This approach allows organizations to reduce operational complexity, optimize resource management, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Industry Focus on Secure and Connected Environments

The collaboration between NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks targets industries that prioritize secure, connected environments, including manufacturing, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors. Key features of the MXDR service include:

Comprehensive Edge-to-Cloud Security: Provides visibility across devices and networks to ensure secure operations.

AI-Powered Threat Detection: Leverages AI to detect and respond to threats at machine speed.

Reduced Complexity and TCO: Offers a unified platform with a single interface and agent to streamline management and accelerate response times

Resilience Against Downtime: Includes integrated, automated services designed to support business continuity.

Global Reach and Security Expertise

This service strengthens the NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks alliance, positioning both companies as leaders in secure, connected enterprise environments. With operations in over 50 countries, NTT DATA combines local expertise with global cybersecurity solutions, supported by a team of 7,500 cybersecurity professionals and 260+ technical certifications. Managing more than 15,000 security engagements annually, NTT DATA mitigates over 2 billion security threats each year.

