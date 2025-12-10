NTT DATA appoints Dr. Bratin Saha as CEO boosting AI ambitions

NTT DATA has named Dr. Bratin Saha as CEO of its new AI-focused unit, AIVista, with effect from 1 December 2025. The company has positioned the Silicon Valley–based organisation to accelerate AI-native business growth across its global operations.

A strategic hire for an AI-first phase

The appointment brings in an executive with experience across AI, ML and large-scale platforms. Dr. Bratin earlier worked at NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services and DigitalOcean, where he held senior roles in product, infrastructure and AI services.

At NVIDIA, he was VP of Software Infrastructure and contributed to advances in high-performance computing and AI platforms. At AWS, he served as VP and GM for AI, ML and data infrastructure. His work there included supporting the development of services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock, alongside building what became a multi-billion-dollar AI business.

He later moved to DigitalOcean as Chief Product and Technology Officer. His remit covered product strategy, platform engineering and security, and he oversaw the launch of several AI-based offerings.

AIVista’s role across the group

AIVista has been set up as a wholly owned entity under NTT DATA. Its focus: help NTT operating companies build and scale AI-native businesses by combining consulting and engineering strengths with specialised AI talent.

The company will draw on Silicon Valley expertise as well as NTT DATA’s global technology capabilities. The overall aim is to support clients adopting next-generation AI solutions.

Signals from leadership

Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA Group, said the appointment aligns with the organisation’s efforts to reset its growth model for the AI era. He noted that commercialising advanced AI has become a strategic priority as enterprises move toward AI-driven operating models.

Dr. Bratin said enterprise transformation will now depend on pairing AI with robust and scalable technology foundations. He added that NTT DATA’s long history with mission-critical systems places it in a strong position to support global AI adoption.

Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO, NTT DATA, said he looks forward to working with Dr. Bratin to position the company as a leading provider of AI-native services.

Building the next layer of capability

Dr. Bratin holds a PhD in computer science from Yale University. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School and has received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Indian Institute of Technology.

His career across Cloud platforms, enterprise AI and product-led growth gives AIVista a leadership base as NTT DATA broadens its AI footprint.

The broader takeaway

This move signals a shift within large technology groups as they build dedicated structures for AI-native businesses. With AIVista, NTT DATA appears to be consolidating its AI ambitions under focused leadership and a clearer growth strategy for the next decade.