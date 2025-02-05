NTT DATA Completes Acquisition of Niveus Solutions

NTT DATA, a provider of digital business and IT services, has successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of Niveus Solutions, a premier Cloud engineering company specializing in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services. The acquisition accelerates NTT DATA’s position as a provider of GCP solutions and strengthens its capabilities to deliver transformative cloud services to global clients. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Niveus Solutions supports NTT DATA’s commitment to expanding its global Google Cloud Business Unit and enhances its Cloud and AI portfolio to help clients achieve their vision of an AI-led enterprise. The acquisition builds on NTT DATA's recently expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud which focuses on co-innovating data analytics and GenAI solutions for enterprise clients.

Niveus Solutions adds over 1,000 GCP engineering professionals to NTT DATA’s cloud services team with expertise in GCP native modernisation, data analytics and AI, further bolstering NTT DATA’s capabilities. With a proven track record across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, automotive, retail and logistics, Niveus Solutions enhances NTT DATA’s capabilities to deliver scalable, secure and industry specific cloud solutions globally.

