NTT DATA Launches Next-Gen Smart AI Agent for Gen AI Adoption

NTT DATA, a provider of digital business and IT services, has announced the international launch of its next-generation Smart AI Agent. The tool is designed to support the company’s strategy to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI technologies. NTT DATA has set a revenue target of $2 billion from Smart AI Agent-related business by 2027.

What is the Smart AI Agent?

The Smart AI Agent is an advanced AI tool that autonomously extracts, organizes, and executes tasks based on user instructions. It is designed to complement existing workforces by streamlining time-consuming processes and optimizing workflows. The tool aims to enhance efficiency across various industries, enabling businesses to evaluate and deploy Generative AI applications more rapidly.

The Smart AI Agent operates by automating repetitive and complex tasks, reducing the need for manual intervention. It can process large volumes of data, identify patterns, and execute actions in response to user commands. This functionality is intended to improve productivity and allow organizations to focus on higher-value activities.

Strategic Importance for NTT DATA

The launch of the Smart AI Agent aligns with NTT DATA’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the Generative AI market. The company has identified AI as a key driver of future growth and innovation. By integrating the Smart AI Agent into its service offerings, NTT DATA aims to provide clients with tools that enhance operational efficiency and support digital transformation initiatives.

Revenue Goals and Market Impact

NTT DATA has projected that the Smart AI Agent will contribute significantly to its revenue growth, with a target of $2 billion by 2027. The company plans to achieve this by offering the tool to businesses across multiple sectors, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. The Smart AI Agent is expected to play a central role in helping organizations adopt and scale Generative AI solutions.



Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA, said: "The launch of our Smart AI Agent is a direct response to the growing demand for tools that unlock the full potential of Generative AI. At NTT DATA, we're committed to pioneering innovation that drives enterprise success. Smart AI Agent is designed to ease operational burdens, drive adoption, and help businesses realize the true value of AI technology."

NTT DATA’s Smart AI Agent Demonstrates Impact Across Key Sectors

Tool Enhances Efficiency in Automotive, Banking, and Manufacturing Industries

NTT DATA’s Smart AI Agent is currently being utilized in several key sectors, demonstrating its ability to improve operational efficiency. In the automotive industry, the tool is enhancing DevOps data analysis. In the banking sector, it is streamlining regulatory reporting processes. Additionally, the Smart AI Agent is optimizing the marketing cycle for a major gas manufacturer.

Key Capabilities of the Smart AI Agent

The Smart AI Agent offers several core functionalities designed to automate and optimize workflows:

- Task Planning: The tool autonomously breaks down complex workflows into streamlined processes, reducing manual effort and improving efficiency.

- Multi-Agent Collaboration: Multiple AI agents can collaborate on workflows, enhancing both efficiency and effectiveness.

- Advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): The Smart AI Agent conducts contextual searches of internal corporate data, delivering higher-quality results.

- Agent Ops: The tool generates validation data from business documents to optimize operational processes.

- User-in-the-Loop (UITL): Launching in March 2025, UITL capabilities will enable continuous improvement of agent workflows based on user feedback, creating a cycle of autonomous optimization.

End-to-End Solution for Businesses

NTT DATA provides a comprehensive Smart AI Agent solution, including consulting, implementation, and ongoing support. This ensures seamless integration across businesses. While many enterprises rely on public cloud services for Generative AI, NTT DATA also caters to security-conscious organizations by offering private cloud solutions. The company supports optimal infrastructure for both public and private environments, ensuring confidentiality and compliance.

Addressing the Global Talent Gap

Beyond operational improvements, the Smart AI Agent addresses the global talent gap by automating repetitive tasks. This allows workforces to focus on strategic, value-added activities, enhancing overall productivity and innovation.

