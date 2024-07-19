NTT DATA Launches Ultralight Edge AI Platform

NTT DATA has introduced a new Edge AI platform aimed at improving IT/OT convergence by enabling AI processing at the edge. This platform processes data at its point of generation and unifies various IoT devices, systems, and data, facilitating real-time decision-making, operational efficiencies, and secure AI application deployment across industries to support Industry 4.0 technologies.

While generative AI and large language models have been prominent, these technologies are not suitable for industries that require real-time and local decision-making. NTT DATA’s Edge AI solution addresses this by processing large data sets on compact computing platforms using smaller, efficient machine learning models to provide real-time AI insights.

The Edge AI platform is a comprehensive managed service that includes systems, tools, and capabilities for AI at the edge. It covers data discovery, collection, integration, computational power, connectivity, and AI model management. Supported by NTT DATA’s consulting data scientists, managed services, and global technical resources, the platform addresses shadow IoT challenges and AI infrastructure needs by automatically discovering, unifying, and processing data from IoT devices and IT assets across an organization, simplifying AI deployment and management.

Designed to meet industry-specific requirements, the platform uses lightweight, cost-effective AI models that run on small compute boxes. It performs tasks such as supporting safety and operational efficiency by collecting data from various devices within a network, enabling instant and secure data processing and analytics.

In manufacturing, the platform can improve predictive maintenance by accessing data from sensors, machinery, cameras, and applications to plan for and address failures. It can also monitor and optimize energy consumption in real time, predict energy spikes, and optimize machine usage to reduce costs and CO2 emissions through renewable energy.

“Our Edge AI platform represents a significant leap forward in driving AI at the edge securely and cost-effectively,” said Shahid Ahmed, Group Executive Vice President of Edge Services at NTT DATA. “By harmonizing data from disparate sensors and devices with lightweight AI models, powering all kinds of automation use-cases, NTT DATA’s Edge AI is pioneering industrial AI adoption as the first fully managed offering, helping organizations modernize with tailored, industry-specific solutions.”

Capturing the US$200 billion market -

IDC reports that global spending on edge computing is projected to reach $232 billion in 2024, marking a 15% increase from 2023. This growth is driven by the rising number of connected IoT devices, which is expected to surpass 41 billion by 2025.

NTT DATA aims to capture a significant portion of this market through its IoT consulting and services business. This division includes 1,000 industry experts and offers hundreds of use cases in areas such as predictive maintenance, fleet management, connected factories, energy consumption monitoring, and sustainability. Additionally, over 500 sales experts have been trained globally to support NTT DATA's Edge AI go-to-market strategy.

NTT DATA’s approach to Edge AI deployment includes a complimentary 30-day discovery and diagnostic assessment of clients' IT and OT environments. The software automatically discovers assets using a vast library of pre-built OT interfaces. Following this initial phase, the Edge AI software provides a comprehensive diagnostic report that inventory assets and data streams, and identifies security risks and vulnerabilities.

“A key challenge for enterprises is reliably capturing and aggregating operational data securely across a fragmented landscape of devices, platforms, and data sources and turning it into actionable insights,” said Alejandro Cadenas, Associate Vice President, Telco Mobility & IoT Research, IDC Europe. “NTT DATA’s ultralight Edge AI addresses these issues and simplifies the deployment and adoption of a data-driven enterprise strategy, reducing risks and timelines and optimizing total cost of ownership and value for the enterprise."

Pushing secure AI adoption at the edge with the fully managed service

NTT DATA's managed services for Edge AI provide a centralized view and management of devices, sensors, and assets. These services aim to help businesses streamline processes, reduce costs, improve performance, and advance digital transformation.

As the first fully managed IT/OT convergence platform, Edge AI converts physical assets into software assets for data-driven insights, independent of the manufacturer. By operating at the edge, the managed services integrate OT assets with IT applications, enhancing operational efficiency. Edge AI also monitors the firmware versions of all connected devices, aiding in vulnerability patching and device security.

“Computing and AI must happen where they create the most value for the enterprise; for many industrial enterprises, this is where the data is generated. By ingesting IT and OT data and leveraging AI models to drive use-case-specific results, the NTT DATA solution takes another step towards realizing the industry 4.0 vision,” said Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst, Private Network, Omdia. “Additionally, using task-specific small AI models will help drive AI democratization by making it easier for the enterprise to introduce AI where and when is needed, without the need for an extensive overhaul of their whole infrastructure.”

