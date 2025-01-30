NTT DATA Releases Technology Foresight 2025 Report

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services provider, has released NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025, its annual report on emerging technology trends. The report provides a data-driven analysis of businesses successfully leveraging IT, offering insights and actionable recommendations for industry leaders.

As industries navigate a rapidly evolving landscape with complex societal challenges, long-term strategic planning is essential for maintaining a competitive presence in the global market. NTT DATA Technology Foresight serves as a guide, analyzing businesses that are achieving sustained growth through IT adoption and outlining future directions for technological advancements.

Key Updates in NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025

This year’s edition builds upon previous insights while introducing two significant enhancements:

1. Expanded Global Perspective



- Strengthened Global One Team structure ensures broader regional insights.

- Trends are identified with greater precision by incorporating regional expertise from across the world.

2. Action-Oriented Guidance



- Moves beyond identifying trends to include strategic recommendations for businesses.

- Provides concrete steps to help companies integrate technology into operations and achieve measurable outcomes.

Key Trends in NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025

The report outlines five technology-driven trends, focusing on the intersection of technology, business, and society. Each trend includes:

- Emerging technologies shaping the industry.

- Real-world use cases demonstrating practical applications.

- Strategic recommendations to support business innovation and long-term growth.

By offering forward-looking insights and practical strategies, NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025 serves as a resource for enterprises navigating the evolving digital landscape.

NTT DATA Technology Foresight 2025 – Five Key Trends

1. Ambient intelligent experiences: Unlocking personalized customer journeys at every touchpoint, transforming interactions into lasting relationships.

2. Enhanced humans - Envisioning a future where human potential isn’t limited by time, task or knowledge.

3. Digital sustainability for economic resilience: Resilience reimagined by technology, harmonizing people, planet, and prosperity.

4. Cognitive cloud convergence: Looking forward to a world where limitless possibilities await at the intersection of technology and thought.

5. Accelerated security fusion: Visualising a future where security becomes an invisible, adaptive force, due to new technological advancements.

NTT DATA Technology Foresight: Shaping the Future with Clients

NTT DATA leverages the Technology Foresight report to collaborate with clients globally in envisioning the future and developing the necessary technologies and services to achieve it. The following are key initiatives from 2024 that reflect this approach.

