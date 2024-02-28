Nutanix Selects iValue Group as National Distributor in India

Nutanix, a provider of hybrid multi-cloud computing solutions, has declared the selection of iValue Infosolutions Private Limited. iValue Infosolutions is a provider of integrated IT solutions and services throughout the Asia-Pacific area. They will serve as the official value-added distributor for the Indian market.

The collaboration marks a notable milestone for both organizations, blending Nutanix's top-tier hybrid multi-cloud solution with iValue's broad spectrum of enterprise applications and proficiency in delivering solution services. This partnership aims to empower enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and attain optimal results within their cloud environments.

As per Mordor Intelligence, the hybrid cloud market is projected to be valued at $129.43 billion in 2023, with an anticipated increase to $348.53 billion by 2028, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.91% throughout the forecast period. The fifth edition of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index report reveals that the current utilization of hybrid multi-cloud in India is at 12%, and it is forecasted to escalate to 63% by 2026, marking a five-fold rise.

The surge in adoption is anticipated to stem from heightened infrastructure diversity and a greater focus on data storage, management, security, and services, according to the report. This upward trend underscores the potential of hybrid cloud solutions for channel partners. Such solutions can assist enterprise customers in efficiently scaling computing resources, thus averting significant capital investments to manage temporary demand spikes. Moreover, they aid in safeguarding sensitive data or applications by freeing up local resources.

Organizations can leverage the flexibility of hybrid cloud computing to dynamically adapt their on-premise infrastructure to the public cloud, effectively managing fluctuations in computing demand. This capability addresses initial apprehensions regarding data security and provides reassurance to end-users.

"We are delighted to welcome iValue Infosolutions into our esteemed distribution ecosystem. The alignment of iValue's top-notch IT solutions and services perfectly complements Nutanix's mission to help organizations run their applications in the environment that makes the most sense. We have high expectations for this partnership and believe that iValue's expertise will be invaluable in expanding our footprint," said Harsh Vaishnav, head – Of channels at Nutanix India and SAARC.

Shrikant Shitole, CEO of iValue Infosolutions, noted that the prevailing strategy for modernizing IT infrastructure entails shifting from legacy systems to advanced cloud-based solutions. He emphasized the growing adoption of AI technologies, containerized applications, edge computing, serverless computing, and Kubernetes technologies as integral components of this trend.

"Our partnership with Nutanix aligns with our commitment to deliver exceptional digital solutions to our associates, enabling them to offer unparalleled digital experiences to their clients. By integrating Nutanix's cloud solutions into our portfolio, our channel partners will be well-positioned to reshape the digital landscape in India, ensuring unmatched cost efficiency and performance for their customer base,” Shitole said.

Nutanix offers organizations a cohesive platform to operate applications and data across on-premise environments, public clouds, and edge locations. Its portfolio comprises Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Manager for hybrid cloud, database management services, unified storage for volumes, files, and objects, along end-user computing solutions for virtual applications and desktops. Through its cloud software solutions, Nutanix empowers businesses to streamline operations, minimize complexity, and focus on attaining their desired objectives.