o9 and Microsoft collaborate to Enhance AI in Digital Brain

o9, a company that offers an AI software platform for planning and decision-making, announced that it’s working closely with Microsoft. They’re doing this by integrating applications from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service with the o9 Digital Brain. This will enhance the AI planning capabilities of the platform.

Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service offers access to OpenAI’s large language models (LLM) through a REST API. These models include GPT-4, GPT-3.5-Turbo, and the Embeddings model series. Reportedly, they can help with tasks like generating content, summarizing text, understanding images, searching semantically, and translating natural language into code.

The o9 Digital Brain is known for its ability to turn both structured and unstructured data into knowledge. It does this using its technology called the Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG). With the addition of LLMs, the Digital Brain can digitize and connect the “tribal knowledge” in organizations. This knowledge exists in Microsoft Outlook emails, Word documents, PowerPoint slides, Teams chat systems, and more.

It turns this knowledge into expert recipes that every planner in the organization can access. The AI service from o9 uses Azure OpenAI Service to securely translate users’ natural language queries into a special integrated business planning language (IBPL). This language uses o9’s domain-specific knowledge models. By using the embeddings from Azure OpenAI Service, o9 can conduct semantic searches across its EKG. This makes the search results from the o9 Digital Brain more accurate and relevant.

The process of building digital assistant workflows is also getting better. This is thanks to an agent framework that uses Azure OpenAI Service’s chat-completion, function-calling, and code-generation features. This leads to more efficient and intelligent automation within enterprise planning operations.

This new functionality lets supply chain planners use the domain knowledge of the o9 Digital Brain to answer queries that inform real-time decision-making. For instance, when a user enters a query, the system will figure out if it needs a knowledge-based response or data retrieval. The system uses a model called retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to find information that fits within the query’s parameters. It then responds to the user.

In some contexts, it can also ask the user what the next steps should be. As the system gathers more domain knowledge and refines its responses to queries, it can provide insights more efficiently. It can also enable workflows based on hyper-automation.

“Generative AI technologies and APIs will allow planning teams to leverage vast amounts of domain knowledge to make more informed business decisions in real time,” says Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9. “We’re collaborating with Microsoft and its Azure OpenAI Service offering to open new possibilities in streamlining supply chain processes and breaking down siloed knowledge transfer capabilities for our joint customers.”

“By integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into the AI-powered o9 Digital Brain platform, we can help manufacturers turn their data into action, allowing for faster decision-making and optimized planning,” said Dominik Wee, Corporate VP of Manufacturing & Mobility at Microsoft.

