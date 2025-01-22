o9 Solutions Expands Operations with New Hyderabad Office

o9 Solutions, a provider of AI-powered software for planning and decision-making, has announced the opening of its third office in India, located in Hyderabad. The new office will support the company’s growing global workforce and client base. The o9 team in India focuses on research and development, product management, software implementation, and customer support, with the Hyderabad office positioned as a hub for regional operational expansion.

Launch of Supply Chain Certification Program

On January 27, o9 will introduce the “o9 Digital Supply Chain Essentials Professional Certification” program in partnership with Young India Skills University (YISU), Telangana. YISU, a state university based in Hyderabad, emphasizes skills-integrated education aligned with industry needs.

Key Objectives of the Certification Program:

- Upskilling Graduates: The program aims to equip recent university graduates with practical knowledge and industry-relevant training to enhance job readiness.

- Specialized Training: The curriculum focuses on developing expertise in supply chain management to support strategic partners in Telangana.

Through this collaboration, o9 Solutions and YISU intend to bridge the skill gap in supply chain management, fostering talent development and supporting the region’s growing demand for specialized professionals.

“As Hyderabad and the greater Telangana region continue to invest in technology infrastructure and attract world-class software and technology talent, o9 is dedicated to supporting the professional development and advancement of the region’s workforce by providing an innovative hub to foster professional collaboration and world-class supply chain management training opportunities through our partnership of Young India Skills University,” Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9, said. “We look forward to contributing to the continued development and growth of the technology sector in Hyderabad for many years to come.”