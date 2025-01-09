Offering to Move SAP S/4HANA from IBM On-Premises to Cloud

IBM and SAP have announced the upcoming release of RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server, designed to make it the fastest and easiest path for IBM Power customers to accelerate their ERP transformation. Together, IBM and SAP aim to help organizations more seamlessly transition and modernize their on-premises ERP environments to the Cloud and support AI-powered business processes.

RISE with SAP is a guided journey delivering outcome-driven services, cloud ERP and platforms to help organisations rethink their operating model. As a new SAP hyperscaler offering, RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server can help reduce risk and improve SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration time from IBM Power Systems on-premises to cloud within 90 days.

"RISE with SAP has emerged as a business priority for enterprises across all industries as they move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud," said Anurag Agrawal, Founder and Chief Global Analyst, TechAisle. "The new offering from IBM and SAP promises to be a compelling option for businesses looking to migrate their mission-critical ERP workloads securely, quickly and with minimal disruption."

Cloud Migration Enabled by SAP Certified Infrastructure

Using IBM Power Virtual Server, the Cloud-based version of the mission-critical IBM Power server platform used for on-premises ERP, customers can more rapidly transform on-premises SAP ERP systems on cloud, modernise business processes and become more agile. Known for its high security, scalability and reliability, IBM Power servers are engineered for fewer disruptions and faster migration, supported by resilient and secured IBM Cloud platform.

"IBM has worked hand-in-hand with SAP to provide a seamless and fast migration path for customers that rely on the IBM Power platform for their SAP workloads and applications," said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM. "This new capability helps reduce the complexity of moving to the cloud and accelerates impact, benefits we experienced firsthand in our own modernization journey using RISE with SAP."

