ONDC announces Interoperable QR Code for Indian e-commerce

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has introduced an interoperable QR code designed to help small business owners in India enhance their digital presence and compete more effectively in the e-commerce marketplace.

This tool, currently in its alpha phase, enables sellers to generate a unique QR code that customers can scan using an ONDC-registered buyer app, such as Magicpin and Paytm. The initiative aims to make it easier for local artisans and neighborhood shopkeepers to reach a wider audience, overcoming the challenges posed by platform constraints and limited digital visibility. The QR code system will expand across the entire network after initial testing.

"Today marks a transformative moment in Indian commerce," said T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC unveiling the ONDC’s QR code at a launch event. "ONDC’s interoperable QR code breaks down the barriers that have held small businesses back. Now, every seller has the power to reach customers digitally, just like the e-commerce giants. It’s a massive leap towards an open, inclusive, and democratized digital marketplace."

This technology allows sellers to display their QR codes on storefronts, products, marketing materials, or social media, facilitating connections with customers both offline and online. Consumers can use any QR scanner app or ONDC Buyer Apps (currently Paytm and magicpin) to scan the code, linking directly to the seller’s online store through their preferred buyer app.

"Think of the local shopkeeper, the street vendor, the artisan—they can now be discovered and patronized by anyone, anywhere," Koshy said. "This isn't just a new feature; it's a catalyst for economic growth and digital inclusion. Millions of businesses will come online, creating new opportunities and driving India’s digital economy forward."

Before ONDC’s interoperable QR code, sellers were often not online due to high demand generation costs or high revenue shares. This tool now allows them to drive their growth affordably.

The alpha launch represents a significant change in how business is conducted in India. It aims to transform lives and level the playing field for all sellers in the country. ONDC’s interoperable QR code is central to this new era of digital commerce, where opportunities are no longer limited by size or resources.

