OneAIChat Introduces Subscription Plans for Gen-AI Models

OneAIChat, an Indian generative AI aggregator platform, has launched three new subscription plans—weekly, monthly, and yearly. These plans aim to provide individuals and businesses with flexible and cost-effective access to advanced generative AI models.

The platform integrates features such as text-to-document, text-to-image, and text-to-video, offering users a comprehensive solution for AI-driven content creation. By consolidating these tools into a single subscription, OneAIChat eliminates the need for multiple service subscriptions, streamlining access to professional generative AI capabilities.

“Our aim with these subscription plans is to transform the way users engage with Gen-AI” said Prasad Paresh Kale, CEO and Founder of OneAIChat. “Managing multiple subscriptions for various models can be cumbersome and expensive. By integrating features into a single platform, OneAIChat provides a one-stop solution. This approach not only reduces costs but also helps creators and businesses, especially smaller teams, optimize their work and focus on innovation,” he added.

OneAIChat Expands Capabilities Through Strategic Partnerships

OneAIChat has partnered with several generative AI platforms to enhance its offerings across various content creation domains.

HaiperAI provides tools for video creation, enabling businesses and individuals to produce high-quality videos for professional use and social media projects.

BeatOven supports custom audio generation, ranging from soundtracks for professional purposes to personalized music for smaller-scale projects.

ChatGPT and Mistral streamline text generation, catering to the content needs of businesses and creators while assisting individuals with writing tasks.

Ideogram specializes in image generation, delivering creative visuals for branding and artistic endeavours.

The company has announced plans to partner with additional generative AI platforms in the coming year to expand access to premium models, further broadening its service portfolio.

