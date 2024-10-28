OneAIChat Launches Text-to-Video Generation Feature

OneAIChat, an aggregator platform focused on generative AI in India, has launched a text-to-video generation feature. This feature was developed in collaboration with Haiper AI, a U.K.-based startup that specializes in generative AI for visual content creation.

Technology Overview

The text-to-video generation feature allows users to create videos from text prompts. It utilizes native technology and open-sourced diffusion models to produce video outputs. This eliminates the need for manual filming and reduces the time required for video production.

Accessibility and Benefits

In addition to streamlining the video creation process, the platform provides access to multiple generative AI modules. This feature aims to enhance the availability of video generation technology for users across various applications while offering cost savings associated with traditional video production methods.

“OneAIChat is committed to continuous innovation, and we plan to introduce additional tools that will further enhance the capabilities of this exciting new feature. We are happy that this feature has already garnered positive feedback from early adopters, who have praised its ability to facilitate content creation and simplify the 3D modelling process and we are aiming to onboard 50K subscribers by Q1-2025”, Prasad Paresh Kale, CEO & Founder of OneAIChat.

OneAIChat Launches as India's First Generative AI Aggregator Platform

OneAIChat, a product of Kaletech Private Limited, was launched in April 2024 as India’s first generative AI aggregator platform. The platform utilizes native models and an in-house bot named 'Somebody,' which offers generative AI capabilities across text-to-text, text-to-image, text-to-video, text-to-document, and text-to-music formats.

Features of 'Somebody'

'Somebody' is organized into 11 specialized knowledge categories, enabling users to focus on specific tasks relevant to their domains. This organization allows users to streamline their workflow by accessing tailored information efficiently.

Comprehensive Access to Generative AI

OneAIChat aggregates multiple generative AI platforms and supports seamless access through a single subscription model. The platform leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) to enhance its offerings, enabling users to harness the full potential of generative AI.

Collaborations and Technological Integration

The platform combines various technological innovations, including intuitive interfaces and cloud-based delivery. OneAIChat has also formed partnerships with other AI platforms such as Haiper, Ideogram, and BeatOven to expand its capabilities further.

