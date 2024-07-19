onsemi Advances Silicon Carbide Innovation for Electrification

In response to increasing climate crises and rising global energy demands, governments and industries are setting climate goals to mitigate environmental impact and ensure sustainability. A central part of these efforts is the transition to electrification to reduce carbon emissions and adopt renewable energy resources. Onsemi has introduced its latest generation silicon carbide technology platform, EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs, and announced plans to release additional generations through 2030 to support this transition.

Advertisment

“The future of electrification is dependent on advanced power semiconductors. Today’s infrastructure cannot keep up with the world’s demands for more intelligence and electrified mobility without significant innovations in power. This is critical to the ability to achieve global electrification and stop climate change,” said Simon Keeton, group president, Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “We are setting the pace for innovation, with plans to significantly increase power density in our silicon carbide technology roadmap through 2030 to be able to meet the growing energy demands and enable the global transition to electrification.”

The EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs are designed to enhance the performance and reliability of next-generation electrical systems, reducing the cost per kW and supporting electrification initiatives. They can operate at higher switching frequencies and voltages while minimizing power conversion losses, making them suitable for a range of automotive and industrial applications, including electric vehicle powertrains, DC fast chargers, solar inverters, and energy storage solutions.

Additionally, the EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs will facilitate the transition to more efficient, higher-power data centers to meet the growing energy demands of sustainable artificial intelligence.

Advertisment

Onsemi has introduced the EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs, a new generation of silicon carbide technology that reduces conduction and switching losses using a proven planar architecture. The platform achieves a 30% reduction in conduction losses and up to 50% in turn-off losses compared to previous generations. The EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs are designed for critical electrification applications, ensuring robustness and stability.

The EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs also offer the lowest specific on-resistance (RSP) with short circuit capability, essential for the traction inverter market. Packaged in Onsemi’s advanced discrete and power modules, the 1200V M3e die delivers 20% more output power in the same traction inverter housing or allows for a design with 20% less SiC content, reducing costs and enabling smaller, lighter, and more reliable systems.

Onsemi’s portfolio includes intelligent power technologies such as gate drivers, DC-DC converters, and e-Fuses that pair with the EliteSiC M3e platform. The integrated system of power switches, drivers, and controllers lowers overall system cost by enabling advanced features.

Advertisment

Onsemi is addressing the increasing global energy demands by enhancing power density in semiconductors. The company is advancing its silicon carbide technology from die architectures to packaging techniques to meet industry needs.

Each new generation will optimize cell structures to push more current through smaller areas, increasing power density and performance while reducing package size. Onsemi is accelerating its roadmap to bring multiple new EliteSiC products to market through 2030.

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read IT Products News Here..

Read about sustainability..